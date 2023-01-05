Array Behavioral Care, a Mount Laurel, NJ-based supplier of a digital psychiatry and remedy observe supplier, raised $25M in funding. The spherical was led by CVS Well being, which joined Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Well being Velocity Capital, Harbour Level Capital, HLM Enterprise Companions, OCA Ventures, and OSF Healthcare. David Fairchild, MD, MPH, SVP and Chief Medical Officer of Retail Well being for CVS Well being will be a part of Array’s board of administrators.

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO