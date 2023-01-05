My friends in Newnan told me that Peachtree City was snobby. But I moved there anyway to be near family and superior medical services. And I am glad I did. I found that Peachtree City, where I have lived for almost 8 years, is a fabulous place. It’s diverse and the people here are much friendlier than just about anywhere. Most of us, maybe all of us, moved to PTC for its lifestyle. Several self-contained “villages” where you feel comfortable- a beautiful, planned community. Wow, our own little Mayberry near Atlanta, at least in theory.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO