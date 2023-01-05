ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA



luxury-houses.net

Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Traffic and cooperation between Coweta/Fayette/ PTC governmental entities

My friends in Newnan told me that Peachtree City was snobby. But I moved there anyway to be near family and superior medical services. And I am glad I did. I found that Peachtree City, where I have lived for almost 8 years, is a fabulous place. It’s diverse and the people here are much friendlier than just about anywhere. Most of us, maybe all of us, moved to PTC for its lifestyle. Several self-contained “villages” where you feel comfortable- a beautiful, planned community. Wow, our own little Mayberry near Atlanta, at least in theory.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Atlanta’s plans could worsen traffic congestion

I’d bet the city of Atlanta is tired of being the cautionary tale for other cities, but as long as its leaders embrace bad ideas, they’ll illuminate the path to avoid. I say that somewhat facetiously. Not everything Atlanta officials have done is bad, and there is some optimism around new Mayor Andre Dickens. But it’s hard to say that the city has been trending in the right direction.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall

A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app

ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
POWDER SPRINGS, GA
The Center Square

Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified

(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA

