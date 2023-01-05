Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Well Maintained Home with Gorgeous Architectural Details in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $2.995M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home having a great open floor plan layout of space now available for sale. This home located at 195 Saint Nicholas Cir, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 7,799 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Akers (404-372-8144, 404-948-4812) – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
Newnan Times-Herald
Traffic and cooperation between Coweta/Fayette/ PTC governmental entities
My friends in Newnan told me that Peachtree City was snobby. But I moved there anyway to be near family and superior medical services. And I am glad I did. I found that Peachtree City, where I have lived for almost 8 years, is a fabulous place. It’s diverse and the people here are much friendlier than just about anywhere. Most of us, maybe all of us, moved to PTC for its lifestyle. Several self-contained “villages” where you feel comfortable- a beautiful, planned community. Wow, our own little Mayberry near Atlanta, at least in theory.
Gwinnett County teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!'
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A Gwinnett County teacher will appear on 'Jeopardy!' Monday night. Kelly Mraz, or as her students know her, “Mrs. Mraz,” will represent Gwinnett County Public Schools with her appearance on the show, according to a Facebook post from R.D. Head Elementary.
DeKalb Burger King fails health inspection with 56 after inspectors find dead roach, outdated food
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A DeKalb County Burger King failed a health inspection for things like outdated food and a dead roach. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited Burger King on North Druid Hills Road this week, where they failed their most recent inspection with a score of 56.
Newnan Times-Herald
Atlanta’s plans could worsen traffic congestion
I’d bet the city of Atlanta is tired of being the cautionary tale for other cities, but as long as its leaders embrace bad ideas, they’ll illuminate the path to avoid. I say that somewhat facetiously. Not everything Atlanta officials have done is bad, and there is some optimism around new Mayor Andre Dickens. But it’s hard to say that the city has been trending in the right direction.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall
A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
At-home ketamine treatment a concern for Georgia doctor
ATLANTA — Ketamine, known as a “club drug” for its hallucinogenic effects, has also been shown to be effective in treating serious depression. Rollbacks on pandemic rules for telehealth mean companies have been selling it online for home therapy. While mental health advocates agree Georgians need better...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: 78-year-old NW Atlanta man with dementia
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for a 78-year-old man with dementia who they believe has recently gone missing. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Willie Hill was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of Dalvigney Street in northwest...
East Point fire station catches fire, destroying engine, causing ‘massive damages,’ officials say
EAST POINT, Ga — A fire at an East Point fire station resulted in ‘massive damages,’ including the destruction of an engine, complete decimation of the roof, and firefighter gear, officials say. Officials say the fire erupted in the bay area of Station 3 on 3800 North...
Grady ‘diversion center’ to provide care for homeless picked up by police as alternative to jail
ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta, Fulton County and Grady Health System have joined forces to help the homeless. The Atlanta Diversion Center is set up to open at Atlanta Detention Center later this year, the city announced on Tuesday. The Atlanta City Council approved legislation allowing Atlanta Mayor...
Chick-fil-A customers upset about ‘suspicious’ and ‘fraudulent’ activity on the restaurant’s app
ATLANTA — Many customers of Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A are demanding answers. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with customers who say their Chick-fil-A accounts were seemingly broken into this week, allowing apparent hackers to take hundreds of dollars from their bank accounts. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Lamborghini driver nearly strikes officer, then crashes in Buckhead
A man led police on a chase in Buckhead on Thursday evening before crashing his Lamborghini SUV and fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.
Mother of 5 continues to try and recover after flooding destroys property
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The last few weeks have been challenging for Ruvene Castillo. The mother of five recently lost most of her belongings over the holidays. For the last four years, Castillo has lived at the Oaks at New Hope. The Lawrenceville complex recently had a number of apartments flood when pipes burst in various units. One of the people affected was Castillo.
2 injured after car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital’s ER in DeKalb
Two people were injured when a car crashed into a DeKalb County hospital Monday afternoon, officials said....
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for stealing liquor, cigarettes from Powder Springs shop
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - On Jan. 4, police busted a suspect wanted for burglarizing a local liquor, beer and wine store. Just before 8 a.m. that day, the Powder Springs Police Department received a call from the "1 Stop Package" store located near the Publix Super Market at Powder Springs. The front window of was smashed in, and the shop had been robbed.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Mass transit could be expanding in Georgia, but critics say costs aren't justified
(The Center Square) — Atlanta once had a robust transportation network, with streetcars rumbling along the city’s streets and interurban lines connecting suburbs like Marietta and Stone Mountain. But 75 years ago, the lines shuttered, replaced by new forms of transportation: Automobiles. Transportation is an ever-present topic of conversation in the Atlanta region. Talk of commuter rail lines has made headlines for years, but progress hasn’t matched the promises, even...
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars
I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
