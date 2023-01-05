The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Sunday night to secure the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers have had a surprising surge, winning four straight games, including victories against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, the Lions have had a rocky start to the season, beginning 1-6 before turning things around to have a chance at the playoffs. The Lions will need to win and hope the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams to make it into the postseason. The Lions have already defeated the Packers this season, winning 15-9 back in November.

