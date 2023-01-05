Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs
On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
Former Detroit Lions HC Jim Caldwell lands interview
According to a report from Jay Glazer, former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell has landed an interview. Glazer reported on Sunday that Caldwell will interview with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach opening. Glazer added that former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is also scheduled to interview for the Panthers opening.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Detroit Lions land ELITE DL and ELITE OL in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
As Detroit Lions fans, we are currently focused on getting into the NFL Playoffs, but that does not eliminate the fact that the 2023 NFL Mock Draft season is upon us. As it stands, if the 2023 NFL Draft were to take place today, the Lions would hold the No. 6 overall pick (Via Los Angeles Rams), and the No. 17 overall pick. In the latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft published by Brian Bosarge of NFL Countdown, the Lions solidify their trenches.
Detroit Lions: quickfire takeaways in win against the Packers after playoff elimination
The Detroit Lions season ended tonight in Green Bay. While about an hour before the game, their playoff hopes were still alive, Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams made sure that died. And, so, the Lions had to play spoiler against the Packers. Quick Takeaways from Detroit Lions win...
Jamaal Williams’ Sunday Night Football intro goes viral
Leading up to Sunday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, Lions’ players were reportedly very excited about recording their Sunday Night Football intros. One player we knew would have an interesting intro video is running back, Jamaal Williams. Well, Williams did not disappoint as his intro video, which is tough to understand, has everybody on Twitter talking.
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers fight for final NFC playoff spot in crucial matchup
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face off on Sunday night to secure the final playoff spot in the NFC. The Packers have had a surprising surge, winning four straight games, including victories against the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. On the other hand, the Lions have had a rocky start to the season, beginning 1-6 before turning things around to have a chance at the playoffs. The Lions will need to win and hope the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams to make it into the postseason. The Lions have already defeated the Packers this season, winning 15-9 back in November.
3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023
As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
Emotional Jamaal Williams remembers grandfather following win over Packers [Video]
Jamaal Williams once played for the Green Bay Packers but on Sunday Night Football, he and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission. That mission was to knock the Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions did exactly that as they were able to come from behind to beat the Packers by a score of 20-16 at Lambeau Field. During the game, Jamaal had two rushing touchdowns, which moved him past the great Barry Sanders on the Lions’ all-time list.
Detroit Lions game ball candidates after MASSIVE Week 18 win in Lambeau
It’s bitter-sweet really. The Detroit Lions were eliminated from playoff contention before they even kicked off against the Green Bay Packers. But, regardless of that, they played four quarters of good football and sent Aaron Rodgers & Co. packing too, knocking them out of the playoffs. Who deserves the...
Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram for first time since collapsing on field
This past Monday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had quite the scare when he collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins. Hamlin had CPR performed on him before eventually being rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition. On Saturday, Hamlin took to Instagram for the first time since collapsing on the field.
Crazy Week 18 results in No. 1 NFL Draft pick switching hands
We are only finished with the early games and it has already been a crazy final week in the National Football League. Heading into the day, the Houston Texans had the worst record in the league, and they held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, the No. 1 pick was all theirs, as long as a couple of things did not happen. The first of those things was the Texans beating the Indianapolis Colts.
Detroit Lions Report Card: Gritty win to end the season, 2023 bright
For one final time this season, we get to grade the Detroit Lions after a victory. They finished the season 9-8, missing the playoffs due to a tie-breaker with the Seattle Seahawks. Not to mention, they knocked the Green Bay Packers out of the playoffs, essentially saying, “If we can’t go, neither can you!”
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker makes decision for 2023
Heading into the 2022 season, many believed that Erick All would be the top tight end for the Michigan Football team. But when All went down with an injury, it was Luke Schoonmaker who was asked to rise to the occasion, and that is exactly what he did. On an offense that had a plethora of weapons, Schoonmaker chipped in with 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games with the Wolverines. Now, Schoonmaker has reportedly made his decision for 2023.
Michigan DE Mike Morris declares for NFL Draft
Michigan Football got good news this afternoon when Blake Corum decided to stick around for another year. However, that high wave was quickly replaced with the bad news that defensive end Mike Morris is heading to the NFL. Why it matters: Morris was Michigan’s best pass rusher in 2022. The...
Colts submit requests to interview 2 Detroit Lions coordinators
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and the Detroit Lions finished off on a high note by defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. With the win, the Lions finished their season with a 9-8 record, which is triple their win total from 2021 when they finished with a record of 3-13-1. Now, according to reports, the Indianapolis Colts want to interview a pair of Lions coordinators.
Detroit Lions 2023 home/away opponents finalized
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though our Detroit Lions won eight of their last ten games to finish with a 9-7 record, they came up one game short of making the playoffs. Now, it is time to start looking ahead at the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we now know the Lions’ home/away opponents for next season.
