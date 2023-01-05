ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly October shooting at motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide. Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records. A release...
Two injured in shooting near Sangaree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Sangaree area of the county Sunday evening, a spokesperson says. Deputies responded to a call at Parkway Village shortly after 8 p.m. According to BCSO, two people were injured in a shooting. They...
Man tells deputies Andrews shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
Colleton County Fire-Rescue saves mobile home from fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 6, a grass fire damaged a mobile home in the 200 block of Sixth Street. Authorities received a call from a neighbor at 3:16 in the afternoon that a grass fire was spreading throughout the yard at a residence. Five minutes later...
Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
Man, woman die in suspected murder-suicide in Manning; infant unharmed

MANNING, S.C. — Investigators say a report of gunfire led them to a crying baby and two adults who were dead. The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office said deputies along with officers from the Manning Police Department were first called to Westwood Apartments on Westwood Drive just before midnight on Wednesday where witnesses said they had heard gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments.
