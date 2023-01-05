Read full article on original website
counton2.com
NCPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly October shooting at motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said an arrest was made in connection to an October homicide. Markwon Davone Stanley (19) was arrested and charged with armed robbery, murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent, according to Charleston County jail records. A release...
abcnews4.com
Andrews man shot in leg during dispute over car sale, suspect in custody: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An Andrews man has been arrested following a shooting incident on Smokethorn Street in Georgetown County Sunday. Aljaron Collins, 36, of Hardee Street was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after an investigation. Deputies said the victim...
abcnews4.com
Second arrest made in connection with October homicide at Relax Inn
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 9 Detectives with the North Charleston Police Department arrested Brooklyn Mitchell in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Relax Inn in October. Officers with the NCPD responded to 2512 Ashley Phosphate Road in reference to a shooting, on October 26.
abcnews4.com
Arrest made in deadly shooting of man at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the shooting of a 19-year-old man in North Charleston in October 2022, North Charleston police announced on Monday. Markwon Stanley, 19, is charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of...
abcnews4.com
Two injured in shooting near Sangaree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Sangaree area of the county Sunday evening, a spokesperson says. Deputies responded to a call at Parkway Village shortly after 8 p.m. According to BCSO, two people were injured in a shooting. They...
Man tells deputies Andrews shooting stemmed from argument over vehicle sale
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Andrews. Georgetown County deputies responded to a home off Smokethorn Street where one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Following an investigation, deputies arrested and charged Aljaron Collins with attempted murder and possession […]
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged after allegedly throwing cleaning chemical on Target customer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly throwing a cleaning solution on a customer in Target and then resisting arrest. Ricardo De'Classic Lindsay, 22, was charged with resisting arrest, third-degree assault, and aggravated voyeurism. Police responded to the Target on...
abcnews4.com
Suspect in custody after man shot in leg in Georgetown County: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Georgetown County. Deputies said they are investigating the incident at a home on Smokethorn Street near Andrews. More information will be released when it is available.
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Georgetown County
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was taken into custody Sunday after another person was shot in Georgetown County, the sheriff’s office said. It happened at a residence on Smokethorn Street. Details are limited, but deputies said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
cbs17
Authorities arrest woman for allegedly having man in dog kennel before deadly shooting in SC
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the...
Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision
More than two months after a shooting seriously injured one person in a Goose Creek subdivision, police are hoping someone can offer clues as to the whereabouts of the shooter. The post Police Still Looking For Suspect Wanted For Shooting in Goose Creek Subdivision appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Colleton County Fire-Rescue saves mobile home from fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On January 6, a grass fire damaged a mobile home in the 200 block of Sixth Street. Authorities received a call from a neighbor at 3:16 in the afternoon that a grass fire was spreading throughout the yard at a residence. Five minutes later...
Man charged following deadly 2020 shooting on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a shooting death in 2020. Clyde Scott Mock (54, of Ravenel) is charged with murder following a years-long investigation into the shooting death of Michael Mikula (52). “Patrol deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Oct. […]
WJCL
Have you seen him? Investigators in South Carolina searching for man missing several months
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in the Lowcountry are asking for the public's help finding a 62-year-old man who they say disappeared under suspicious circumstances. Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his home in Round O, South Carolina on September 11, 2022. According...
Man, woman die in suspected murder-suicide in Manning; infant unharmed
MANNING, S.C. — Investigators say a report of gunfire led them to a crying baby and two adults who were dead. The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office said deputies along with officers from the Manning Police Department were first called to Westwood Apartments on Westwood Drive just before midnight on Wednesday where witnesses said they had heard gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments.
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
Disappearance of Colleton County man deemed ‘suspicious’, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months. According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt. […]
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
