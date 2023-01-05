ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report

MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ATM stolen from hotel lobby in Wisconsin, authorities investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Madison Police Department are actively searching for a man who allegedly unplugged an ATM at a hotel and wheeled it out of the lobby. Police say that on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., a man unplugged an ATM in the...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Daniel Gibbs, 37, sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source three times in August and Sept. 2021...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…

Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
MADISON, WI
q957.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
MADISON, WI

