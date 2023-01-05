Read full article on original website
Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured. In an...
Occupied car shot on Madison’s east side, driver uninjured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a woman’s car was shot while she was sitting inside on the city’s east side. Police said the woman was sitting in the 4500 block of Village Lane on Saturday night when she was nearly struck by a bullet. Multiple people reported hearing shots fired. The woman left the area but returned shortly...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect allegedly threatens and spits on officers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a suspect after he allegedly threatened and spit on them. Officers were dispatched to West Gilman Street and State Street at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check on an unresponsive driver. The suspect’s car was running when officers arrived. The...
nbc15.com
Bullet misses Madison driver by inches, police report
MADISON (WMTV) – A bullet nearly struck a driver Saturday evening while she was sitting in her car on Madison’s east side. The Madison Police Department reported the bullet missed the 38-year-old woman by just inches. Witnesses told MPD investigators they heard multiple shots fired during the incident, which happened around 6:45 p.m., in the 4500 block of Village Lane.
Driver accused of causing rollover crash in downtown Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Monday following a rollover crash in downtown Madison. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Langdon and Frances Streets. A woman reported to police that her vehicle rolled over after it was rear-ended. She was uninjured. Police said the driver of the other car...
wearegreenbay.com
ATM stolen from hotel lobby in Wisconsin, authorities investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Madison Police Department are actively searching for a man who allegedly unplugged an ATM at a hotel and wheeled it out of the lobby. Police say that on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, around 12:30 a.m., a man unplugged an ATM in the...
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
nbc15.com
Suspect allegedly stole Madison hotel ATM by loading it on a dolly, wheeling it away
Charlie Berens, Butch Vig among 50+ artists to perform at Madison epilepsy awareness concert. Joey’s Song, a foundation that raises money and awareness for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs, is bringing music and comedy together to fight against the genetic disorder. Judge orders state...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Sun Prairie man was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. Daniel Gibbs, 37, sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source three times in August and Sept. 2021...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Rockford PD again have chosen to NOT inform the community…
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a potentially dangerous situation on the East side. Reports of numerous police and possibly the SWAT team. just North of Swedish American. Unknown what is going on. Rockford PD again, have chosen to remain SILENT on this potentially dangerous situation. There...
WIFR
One man shot on Johnston Ave. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police tweeted officers were investigating a shooting in the 400 block of N Johnston Ave, at 12:52 a.m. Saturday morning. One adult male suffered a non life threatening gun shot wound. Details are limited, but 23 News will provide updates as they come.
nbc15.com
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
nbc15.com
Madison’s future intercity bus terminal has some neighbors worried
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An intercity bus terminal is on its way to Madison as part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment plan, but some are raising concerns about pedestrian safety. The bus terminal is part of a mixed-use development also including a high rise apartment and roughly 400 stalls of...
q957.com
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Large fire at John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater
Several departments responded to a fire at the trash yard John’s Disposal Services in Whitewater Sunday night.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting an unknown scene in Boone County
Our personal opinions on various topics. Sources are reporting a scene in Boone County. It happened this afternoon at the Heritage Woods. Unknown what has happened. We can only confirm emergency personnel are on scene. Police, fire and medical. See a scene. SNAP IT: Pull our your camera and film.
fox47.com
'It's timeless': Vintage neon Badger Liquor Shop sign glows over State Street again
MADISON, Wis. — A piece of Madison history was returned to its original glory Friday. Badger Liquor Shop re-lit its vintage sign after it was restored over the summer, but refurbishing it was not as easy as flipping the switch. With a countdown and cheers Friday night, “Madison’s Happiest...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
nbc15.com
MPD: 59-year-old taken to the hospital after being rear ended
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after being rear-ended on Madison’s west side, police said. Officials said they responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection of S. High Point Rd. at Starr Grass Dr. to reports of a crash. The...
