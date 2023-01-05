Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Is The Best Restaurant In California, According To Guy Fieri
It is featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
montereycountyweekly.com
Now that sand mining has ended, big storms are restoring sand to the beaches of southern Monterey Bay.
David Schmalz here, thinking about sand. That’s because, with the recent storms, the beaches along southern Monterey Bay will be seeing more of it. Monterey County officials cut a canal in the Salinas River in December as a preventative measure for flooding, allowing the river to flow freely into the bay, south of the Monterey Submarine Canyon.
montereycountyweekly.com
Warning: This story might make you hungry.
Tajha Chappellet-Lanier here, contemplating—as I often do—what to eat for my next meal. Adding to my inspiration, but also indecision, is a certain story in this week’s edition of the Weekly that’s making me hungry for chile verde wings, birria tacos, wood-fired pizza and barbecue all at once.
montereycountyweekly.com
The parking lot at Alvarado Street Brewery’s Salinas Taproom hosts a veritable parade of delicious food.
One of the great things about beer is that it goes well with almost anything. A tasty IPA and a slice of wood-fired pizza? Absolutely. Buffalo chicken wings and an ice-cold pale ale? Yes, please. A platter of birria tacos and tall cerveza? Claro. Or how about a delicious platter of smoked brisket to go with a nice frothy lager? Don’t mind if I do.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pinnacles became a national park a decade ago. Has the designation changed anything?
David Schmalz here, thinking about one of my favorite places in the area code, a place where some of the trails make me feel like a kid on a playground. I’m talking about Pinnacles, which became a national park on Jan. 10, 2013, nearly 10 years ago to the day. To celebrate that milestone, I wrote a cover story for this week’s print edition of the Weekly that explores what impact that change in official status had on both the park itself, and its surrounding area. Pinnacles had been a national monument since 1908, so did anything really change?
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Peninsula hotels offering special rates for flood evacuees.
With potentially thousands of residents and hospitality workers impacted by evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in the low-lying areas of Monterey County's rivers, over one dozen hotels and inns on the Monterey Peninsula are offering special rates for evacuees, according to the Monterey Convention and Visitors Bureau. A current list...
indybay.org
Santa Cruz City Mangler Closes Civic Auditorium Shelter
E-Mail Sent to the Community (including City Manager Matt Huffaker):. LATE FLASH: The Civic Center Flooding and Wet Weather Emergency Pop-Up Shelter—open for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights—is reportedly closing down in spite of 8" of predicted rain by Monday. A worker reports that folks were ousted at 9 AM on the order of the new Mayor (Fred Keeley), some still unable to secure their property indoors, though staff are within denying entrance (as of 1 p.m. Saturday).
Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY PENINSULA, Calif. (KION-TV): There are over 6,000 customers without power in Pebble Beach and Carmel Valley on Monday morning. At the moment, there are 2,898 customers without power in the Del Monte Forest. The outage occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Customers in Pebble Beach, Pacific Grove and parts of Monterey are affected by this The post Over 6,000 customers without power on the Monterey Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
Riders on the storm: Santa Cruz surfers' yin-yang relationship with historic megaswell events
There is much cleanup and rebuilding to be done after the storms battering Santa Cruz County, damage that hadn't been seen for decades. There is also an epic sandbar building up off the San Lorenzo rivermouth. It's a complex equation for those who live their best Santa Cruz lives tapping into the ocean's energy and often risking their own personal safety for reasons few others could understand.
Boulder Creek after dark: Mountain community makes its way amid dayslong power outage
The unrelenting deluge battering the Santa Cruz Mountains left hundreds in Boulder Creek without power for days. Although admittedly challenging, it's nothing the mountain community hasn't seen before.
Unsung Santa Cruz: Restaurant workers share stories from the back-of-house and thrive in a difficult industry
Post-pandemic, the restaurant industry is more challenging than ever, but within it are stories of hardworking employees that keep these businesses open despite the odds. Here, we celebrate two back-of-house workers doing just that.
Dramatic time-lapse videos show floodwaters turn roads into rivers from atmospheric river slamming California
Areas such as Santa Cruz, San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Barbara are once again being walloped as more heavy rain falls onto an already-drenched region of Northern and Central California.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz parks and beaches to be closed through Jan. 10
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz State Parks announced on Friday that most parks and beaches in the county would remain closed through Jan. 10. The decision to keep the parks closed was the result of storm damage from this week's storm and more storms on the forecast. The...
milpitasbeat.com
Lucky grocery store in Milpitas will be closing on January 13
At the Lucky grocery store, located at 1350 S. Park Victoria in Milpitas, many of the shelves are already empty. Reason being, in exactly one week, the supermarket will be closing for good. But customers are still coming in to shop for their groceries, even with less of a selection...
Monterey County issues evacuation orders for Carmel River area, Salinas neighborhood
MONTEREY COUNTY – An evacuation order has been issued for the Carmel River area and an area just north of Salinas in Monterey County Monday, according to county emergency officials.People living in low-lying areas of the Carmel River must evacuate immediately and stay away until further notice because of the pending winter storm, according to an advisory sent at 10:45 a.m by the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services.Evacuation map: Monterey County | Search your addressMonterey County emergency information Further north, residents living near Santa Rita Creek were also ordered to evacuate immediately due to the creek flooding, according to the county's Office...
Gilroy Dispatch
Southbound Highway 101, other Gilroy roads shut down due to flooding
Floodwaters spilling over Highway 101 have forced officials to shut down the southbound lanes of the highway at Mesa Road in Gilroy late Monday morning. Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue. Recent rains and saturated ground conditions are adding to the runoff feeding Uvas...
ediblemontereybay.com
Toasted Grilled Cheese Adds a Restaurant
January 3, 2023 – Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese food truck developed such a rabid following at the Mid-Valley Farmers Market that co-creator Erica Domingos would dispense one piece of advice more than any other. It was not that the Mission Pig—loaded with chopped bacon and fig jam—is as good...
montereycountyweekly.com
PHOTOS: Evacuation orders are widespread as rivers rise, but many residents opt to stay.
After a drumbeat of warnings and PSAs about potential flooding, along with a series of evacuation warnings, officials ordered evacuations of several Monterey County communities on Monday morning, Jan. 9, as river levels rose. At 7am, the first evacuation orders came for a few low-lying areas along the Carmel River,...
Your photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers' eyes
We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here's a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.
Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon. Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding is getting worse. Parts of the alternate roads of Highway 152 and Hecker Pass is closed as well. This is an ongoing story. The post Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0