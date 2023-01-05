SAUK CITY, Wis. — Four bald eagles were released into the wild Saturday afternoon in Sauk City after months of rehabilitation with the Raptor Education Group, Inc. The non-profit based in Antigo released two adult and two juvenile eagles along the shore of the Wisconsin River. At least three of the four birds had been poisoned by lead and were receiving treatment with REGI. For one of the eagles, the release marked a return to the wild for the first time since last April.

SAUK CITY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO