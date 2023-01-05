Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Damage from fire at Whitewater disposal center likely to cost millions
WHITEWATER, Wis. — An overnight fire at a waste disposal center in Whitewater likely caused millions of dollars in damage, fire officials said during a Monday press conference. In total, roughly 30 different agencies from the surrounding area responded to John’s Disposal Service after a fire broke out shortly...
fox47.com
Search continues for man charged in November State Street shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison continue to search for a man who they say shot another man on State Street in late November. Lamar Jefferson, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a gun by a person convicted of a felony stemming from the Nov. 29 shooting that left a 29-year-old man injured.
fox47.com
Rehabilitated bald eagles released in Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. — Four bald eagles were released into the wild Saturday afternoon in Sauk City after months of rehabilitation with the Raptor Education Group, Inc. The non-profit based in Antigo released two adult and two juvenile eagles along the shore of the Wisconsin River. At least three of the four birds had been poisoned by lead and were receiving treatment with REGI. For one of the eagles, the release marked a return to the wild for the first time since last April.
fox47.com
Late Winter Market brings vendors, shoppers to Garver Feed Mill
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market brought business indoors Saturday for the Late Winter Market. The first market of 2023 featured hundreds of shoppers buying locally-made products like honey, cheese, meats and fresh produce. “Some things like vegetables that grow ir greenhouses, there’s just smaller quantities of...
fox47.com
Madison's 'Ultimate Hockey Dad' dies, son scores four goals the next day
MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams, to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing. Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands he had his video camera at every game, he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents.
fox47.com
Badgers drop to No. 18 in AP poll after ugly loss to Illinois
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers dropped their first Big Ten game on Saturday, and they dropped in the AP poll for the first time on Monday. Wisconsin tumbled from No. 14 to No. 18 following a 79-69 loss to Illinois. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Badgers that spanned the entire month of December.
fox47.com
Badgers' winning streak snapped by Illinois as Wahl injury looms large
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Badgers were without lead scorer Tyler Wahl on Saturday, and it showed as they lost to Illinois, 79-69. Wahl made the trip to the State Farm Center, but was ruled out due to a lingering lower body injury suffered Tuesday during Wisconsin’s win over Minnesota.
