Stocks stage first big rally of 2023 as hope grows that inflation will ease, Dow closes up 700 points

By Carmen Reinicke, Sarah Min, Alex Harring
CNBC
 4 days ago
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 5 Nasdaq stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors' portfolios. All of his picks are listed in the Nasdaq Composite. While the index is heavy with tech stocks that were hammered last year, there are still names that could perform well even in a recessionary environment, according to Cramer.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
msn.com

Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows

After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023

U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
msn.com

3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023

The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.

