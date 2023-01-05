Stocks stage first big rally of 2023 as hope grows that inflation will ease, Dow closes up 700 points

Read full article on original website
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Dow soars 700 points after December jobs and services activity reports boost hopes for Fed rate cuts
US stocks jumped Friday as investors embraced the December jobs report and services-sector data as signs the Federal Reserve could decide to start reducing interest rates after sharply tightening them to battle high inflation. The Labor Department said average hourly earnings rose 0.3% last month, less than the 0.4% consensus...
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
Stocks have never bottomed before a recession hits, but there's still a chance the market rallies in 2023 despite incoming economic pain, Evercore strategist says
A recession is headed for the economy, and stocks haven't bottomed yet, Evercore's Julian Emanuel warned. The downturn could be short and shallow, and it could be the capitulation event stocks need to rally again. He predicted the S&P 500 would rally to 4,150 by the end of the year,...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Jim Cramer says he likes these 5 Nasdaq stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes could be worthwhile additions to investors' portfolios. All of his picks are listed in the Nasdaq Composite. While the index is heavy with tech stocks that were hammered last year, there are still names that could perform well even in a recessionary environment, according to Cramer.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Stocks could see double-digit gains in 2023, as these 3 factors show the Fed has already succeeded in taming inflation, Fundstrat says
The Fed has already tamed inflation, and that could set stocks up for a blistering rally in 2023, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He predicted a double-digit gain in the S&P 500, pointing to various cooling inflation indicators. Estimates for core prices indicate "Fed 'mission accomplished' as inflation is running...
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
7 reasons why global stocks are set to crush their US counterparts for the first time in 15 years, according to Bank of America
A 15-year-long trend of US stocks outperforming global peers is set to reverse in 2023, according to Bank of America. The bank expects international stocks to handily outperform US stocks as interest rates remain higher for longer. These are the seven reasons why BofA thinks investors should favor global stocks...
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
A major beer maker says shoppers are finally balking at rising prices — and it could signal inflation's near its peak
Inflation will persist through 2023, but a downtick in demand for staples like beer is a new and necessary phase on the way out of the current cycle.
Why Morgan Stanley Says S&P 500 Could Drop 23% To New Lows
After a brutal 2022, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a hot start in January, gaining another 0.9% on Monday. Unfortunately, Morgan Stanley is the latest Wall Street firm to question the recent stock market bounce and warn investors that first-quarter earnings season could be a rude awakening.
Stock Market News for Jan 9, 2023
U.S. stock markets exhibited first single-day impressive rally of 2023 on Friday as the three major stock indexes closed sharply higher. A lower wage rate and a contraction in services sector PMI raised hope that inflation is cooling in desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market will enable the Fed for a soft landing of the economy. For the week as a whole, these stock indexes ended in green too.
Lumber market must weather a 'treacherous' 2023 after last year's staggering 66% price crash as a US housing slump deepens
Rising mortgage rates caused the US housing market to falter, leading to a significant slowdown in demand for lumber in 2022.
‘Markets are going to get rocked’ as Fed is likely to push rates higher, economist warns
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more than the markets now expect, says Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics. “Markets are going to get rocked,” Reis told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the American Economic Association annual meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.
Here's where Invesco's global market strategist says to put your cash in 2023 and why stocks look poised to stage a rally
Happy Saturday, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Today's newsletter features my conversation with Invesco's global market strategist, Brian Levitt. He broke down his predictions for the new year and where to put your cash as the Fed's policy approach begins to shift. After that, I've rounded up some of...
Markets are wrong to think things will return to normal and should brace for an era of tumult, debt, and high interest rates, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
Markets are wrong to think things will return to normal this year, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said. He warned investors to brace for a new period of debt, tumult, and volatile interest rates. "This is going to be remembered as the year when we recognized that we were heading...
3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023
The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
Biden says U.S. economy headed to 'new plateau,' amid recession fears
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday the U.S. economy was seeing "really bright spots" after a rough few years, and was headed to a "new plateau," a new term for the stable, slower growth White House officials see ahead.
