Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes

An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences

What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
New Laws for 2023 In New York State

With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
Celebrity Look-Alike Wanted by Police in New York

With the increasing television and movie productions in upstate New York, it's become commonplace for celebrities to be spotted filming in our hometowns. This time, however, the footage is being provided by the New York State Police (NYSP), and it's starring a doppelganger of one of the most famous child stars of our generation.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Food hub in New York 1st to accept SNAP EBT payments online

New York-based food hub The Hub on the Hill has become the country's first community food hub to accept SNAP EBT payments online, according to an announcement Monday. The development is made possible with the help of Forage, a payments processor that makes it easier for grocers to accept SNAP online, the group said in a news release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DEA: New York breaks record for fentanyl in 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A record number of fentanyl was seized last year in New York. According to state’s division of the Drug Enforcement Agency, nearly 2,000,000 fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl were confiscated. That’s a 152% increase over 2021’s haul. In addition, agents seized...
NEW YORK STATE
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?

A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
COLORADO STATE
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Binghamton, NY
