Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023
Campbell County 1-8 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-2 Star Valley 6-3 Evanston 3-7 Green River 2-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Glenrock 2-3, 1-0 Buffalo 4-4.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne
A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
NWS Cheyenne: Several Inches of Snow, Travel Impacts Possible Midweek
Strong winds are expected to continue to blast much of southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow before another round of snow moves in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the wind-prone areas such as Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux interchange along Interstate 25 could see gusts of 70 to 75 mph.
Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One
University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a grey and black sweatshirt and black pants.
TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie
As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
Univ. of Wyoming Honors College Welcomes A New Assistant Dean
Breezy Taggart has been named the University of Wyoming’s new Honors College assistant dean following the retirement of former Associate Dean Leigh Selting at the end of the fall semester, according to a release by the University. Taggart will begin her new role at UW Friday, January 6. With...
OMG! Country Star Chase Rice’s New Music Video Features Cheyenne
Back in October last year, we discovered that Country Music star Chase Rice was spotted in Downtown Cheyenne on a break from filming his newest music video. Apparently, Rice enjoyed some of his time here in the Magic City of Plains shopping at 307 Roots Boutique. Of course, at the...
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible
Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the Cheyenne National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's...
Victim in Deadly Cheyenne Crash Identified
A woman who died last month after crashing her car into a tree in west Cheyenne has been identified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the 3000 block of Carey Avenue. According to a fatality crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Gail Brown...
Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February
Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
Be Safe While Sledding On Wyoming’s Hills
It's one of the easiest, cheapest, most inclusive and exciting things to do on a good snow day. The sledding process is simple. That's pretty much it. Anyone can go sledding and have a great time doing it. It's the part leading up to the sledding fun that is extremely...
Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking
If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
Cheyenne, Laramie Could Get Six Inches Of Snow With Storm
Cheyenne is now under a winter storm warning, and forecasters say both Cheyenne and Laramie could get six inches of snow with a slow-moving winter storm. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website. The agency posted this statement:. Here is a look at forecast snow...
Winter Storm Closes I-80 in SE Wyoming; I-25 Travel Restricted
I-80 closures continue today as a winter storm blasts SE Wyoming with freezing fog, snow, and ice. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports dense fog at the Summit east of Laramie and poor visibility stretching the entire length of I-80. When Will I-80 Reopen?. WY-DOT anticipates the interstate to reopen...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0