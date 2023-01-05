Read full article on original website
Have a broken sidewalk in Chicago? You may be able to split the repair cost with the city
CHICAGO - If you have a broken sidewalk in Chicago, you may be able to split the repair cost with the city. You can submit an application to the city's 2023 Shared Cost Sidewalk Program. Applications are only being accepted until 10 p.m. Monday and will be taken on a...
Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
Sterigenics agrees to pay $408M to end over 870 lawsuits tied to Willowbrook plant
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - Sterigenics, a medical tool sterilization company, has agreed to pay $408 million to end more than 870 lawsuits. The parent company, Sotera Health, confirmed the news Monday night. The suits are tied to ethylene oxide emissions from their now-closed plant in Willowbrook. Sotera Health Company issued the...
Colorado will halt busing of migrants to Chicago after conversation with Lightfoot, governor says
Chicago leaders are grappling with an overflow of asylum seekers.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
City removes nooses hanging from tree after Gage Park renters refused to take them down
CHICAGO - Nooses found in a Chicago neighborhood are sparking outrage and fear. Now, an alderman is taking the issue into her own hands. A noose went up as part of Halloween decorations at a home in the 5800 block of South Artesian in the Gage Park neighborhood. Chicago Ald....
Invited in only to be shut out
When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750 million citywide in...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail
Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - Delays are expected after a Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood. Inbound and outbound trains were halted around 7:30 a.m. after Train #302 collided with a vehicle near the 115th Street station, officials said. So far, there are no reported...
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man
Detectives are investigating the victim's cause of death.
Some residents feel 'shut out' of vision for 'Invest South/West' program, Illinois Answers finds
A Chicago initiative, aimed at investing more in undeserved neighborhoods, is getting mixed reactions from some people.
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents
Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
Peoples Gas Seeks First Rate Hike in 8 Years. Here's How Much Your Bill Could Rise By
Peoples Gas customers in Chicago could see a notable increase in their gas bill next year - if a rate hike is approved by state regulators. The utility company said Friday it filed a request for a rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission - it's first rate hike sought since 2014, but also the largest in People's Gas history, consumer advocates assert.
$16M awarded to families of three elderly women found dead in sweltering Rogers Park apartment complex
CHICAGO - The families of three senior women who died from heat exposure inside a Rogers Park apartment complex were awarded $16 million in a settlement with the building owners. Delores McNeely, 76, Gwendolyn Osborne, 72, and Janice Reed, 68, were found dead in their rooms on May 14 at...
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
