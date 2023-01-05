ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Tom Handy

Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has one thing to be happy about lately concerning migrants. The state of Colorado will not bus their migrants to the city. After Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Lightfoot talked, the governor decided not to bus migrants to the city. Lightfoot is already having issues supporting the current migrants who were bused from Texas last year.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Invited in only to be shut out

When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750 million citywide in...
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail

Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - Delays are expected after a Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood. Inbound and outbound trains were halted around 7:30 a.m. after Train #302 collided with a vehicle near the 115th Street station, officials said. So far, there are no reported...
CHICAGO, IL
R.A. Heim

Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents

Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL

