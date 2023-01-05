ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Jim Harbaugh: ‘I expect’ to return to Michigan in 2023

By Field Level Media
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn2sb_0k4yNmQV00

Jim Harbaugh said Thursday he expects to return as Michigan's head coach in 2023 via a statement released through the Wolverines' social media channels.

In the statement, Harbaugh said he was "aware of the rumors and speculation" regarding his future, specifically centering on his reported interest in returning to the NFL and the expected interest in him by at least three teams.

"While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said, repeating the phrase he used in early December when he first addressed rumors of a jump to the NFL.

"I think the people are going to be happy to know that I'll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said Dec. 4.

Thursday's statement went on:

"Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm."

Michigan football's Twitter headline read, "A Michigan man through and through."

Harbaugh has had a conversation -- not an interview -- with at least one NFL team about its vacancy, with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. He's also expected to generate interest from the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

The Athletic has reported that Harbaugh is all but gone from Michigan if he gets an offer from an NFL franchise.

Harbaugh signed a five-year, $36.7 million contract extension last season following significant discussions with the Minnesota Vikings. He discussed the opening with the Vikings twice, including an in-person sit-down with ownership on National Signing Day, only to ultimately return as Wolverines head coach.

Michigan first hired Harbaugh as head coach in 2015. The Wolverines are 74-24 under Harbaugh with five consecutive bowl game losses since winning the Citrus Bowl in 2015.

The former Michigan quarterback, who played in the NFL from 1987-2001, last coached in the NFL from 2011-2014, guiding the San Francisco 49ers to five playoff wins and a 44-19-1 record.

The 49ers were Super Bowl runner-up to Jim's brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens to end the 2012 season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel

General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Greeneville Sun

Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff

Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. ...
The Greeneville Sun

Bill Belichick on Patriots' future: 'Need better results'

Bill Belichick wants to return for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday vowing to evaluate all elements of the organization. The Patriots wrapped the 2022 season without a spot in the playoffs and ended the campaign with a record of 8-9 following the Week 18 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. ...
The Greeneville Sun

Full NFL playoff picture: Eagles land bye, Dolphins snag wild card

With all but one Week 18 game complete, 13 of the NFL's 14 playoff teams were set in stone Sunday evening. The Philadelphia Eagles finally secured the top seed in the NFC and the Miami Dolphins grabbed the last AFC wild-card berth during the afternoon action. After the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime, they officially clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC when the...
The Greeneville Sun

Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has broken thumb

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Sunday's playoff-clinching win and his status is in doubt for this week's playoff game, NFL Network reported Monday. The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card game. The Dolphins are also uncertain who their quarterback will be. Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and primary backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a broken pinkie finger last week, missing...
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Akron at Bowling Green odds, picks and predictions

The Akron Zips (9-6, 1-1 MAC) and Bowling Green Falcons (8-7, 2-0) lock horns Tuesday in a Mid-American Conference game. The opening tip at the Stroh Center will be at 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Akron vs. Bowling Green odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
AKRON, OH
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

459
Followers
4K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy