Genevieve Rafferty
4d ago
" What she learned on the farm "....... wondering if she's ever been any where else?
7
kscj.com
REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA VOTERS GAVE GOP A CLEAR MANDATE
GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA VOTERS HAVE GIVEN REPUBLICANS IN THE LEGISLATURE A CLEAR MANDATE FOR DECISIVE ACTION ON KEY ISSUES. SHE SPOKE AT A G-O-P FUNDRAISER THIS (MONDAY) MORNING. MANDATE1 OC……RED TSUNAMI!” :16. HOUSE REPUBLICAN LEADER MATT WINDSCHITL (WIND-SHIT-ULL) HINTED AT QUICK G-O-P ACTION ON MAJOR...
bleedingheartland.com
Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office
Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
Radio Iowa
Leaders outline agenda on 2023 Iowa legislature’s opening day
New members have taken their oaths of office and the 2023 Iowa General Assembly has started with typical fanfare. The partisan floor leaders in the Iowa House note it happened without the kind of drama that gripped the United States House last week. House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, a Republican from Missouri Valley, is starting his 17th year in the Iowa legislature.
Radio Iowa
2023 Iowa legislature convenes with sizable GOP majorities
The 2023 Iowa Legislature begins later this morning, with the GOP in firm control of the agenda since Republicans occupy 65% of the seats in the Iowa House and Senate. Republicans have what’s called a “super majority” in the Senate. With 34 of the 50 votes, Democrats will be unable to block Republican Governor Kim Reynolds’ nominees for appointed positions in state government. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver said it’s been a remarkable turn around for Senate Republicans.
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools.
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members
(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa’s Top Election Official Recommends Changes To Make Election Recounts Uniform
Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a series of steps he says will ensure the recount process in close elections is the same in every county. Pate recorded a statement about the bill he’s asking legislators to pass. For example, Congresswoman Mariannette...
1380kcim.com
Reynolds Expected To Highlight Tax Cut Success And Outline GOP’s Agenda For 2023 During Tuesday’s Condition Of The State Address
Pictured: Gov. Reynolds during her 2022 Condition of the State Address. The 2023 Iowa Legislative Session begins tomorrow (Monday), and the annual Condition of the State address is slated for Tuesday evening. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the legislature and Iowa citizens from the Iowa Capitol starting at 6 p.m. The address will be live-streamed via the Governor’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The GOP strengthened their majorities in the Iowa House and Senate following the Nov. 2022 elections. Reynolds is expected to highlight the state’s strong fiscal position and outline the party’s plan to overhaul the Iowa property tax system, reconfigure education funding to follow students instead of schools, and more. Links to where the Condition of the State will be broadcast are included below.
bellevueheraldleader.com
In upcoming legislative session, Iowa Democrats say they plan to fight Republican priorities
DES MOINES — Iowa Democrats said they would push back against what they called the “radical ideas” of the Republican majority when the Iowa Legislature convenes for the 2023 session on Monday. Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, of Coralville, and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, of...
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Radio Iowa
U.S. Ag Department gives meat processing grants to Iowa businesses
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than nine-million dollars in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing opportunities to small and...
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post.
KAAL-TV
Iowa’s Secretary of State calls proposes bill to streamline election recount process
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing a bill to the Iowa Legislature that streamlines the recount process for elections. The bill standardizes the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and requires uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
KIMT
Iowa's Secretary of State calls for new rules for election recounts
DES MOINES, Iowa – Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to streamline the election recount process in Iowa. He is proposing legislation that would standardize the recount timeline in all 99 counties, provides additional flexibility for the makeup of recount boards, and require uniform methods for how ballots are recounted, reconciled, and reported.
azmirror.com
Appeals court sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed the...
kiow.com
School Choice Returns to the Floor of the Iowa Legislature
On Monday, the 2023 Iowa legislature will convene, and Governor Kim Reynolds has made it clear she’ll ask lawmakers to pass what she calls “school choice.”. Reynolds said during an online forum in December. Over the past two years, Reynolds has proposed a limited number of state scholarships for parents who enroll their child in a private school, but she’s now calling for every parent to be able to get state money to cover private school expenses for their child.
Villages Daily Sun
Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins
The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster
One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for ease of transportation of fuel for heating
(Des Moines) Governor Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation to ease restrictions on transportation of heating and motor fuels. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on February 5, 2023. The proclamation suspends the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code pertaining to hours of service for crews and drivers delivering propane, diesel, natural gas, and other fuels used for residential, agricultural, and commercial heating purposes.
