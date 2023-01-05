The YSL trial in Atlanta, involving rapper Young Thug, involves 14 people that Fulton County prosecutors allege are part of a street gang. Another eight people, including the rapper Gunna, have taken plea deals and six others will be tried later. Here is an explanation of who’s who in the Fulton indictment and what they are accused of doing.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO