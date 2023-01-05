Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify, charge suspect in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed in a Snellville car dealership on Centerville Highway on Dec. 9, police have identified and charged a suspect in the case. On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit charged Wesley Vickers, 23, from Lilburn with aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Stealing airport luggage is a federal crime
ATLANTA - Baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is designed to be a self-contained section enclosed by a four-foot railing. So, if someone takes an unusual route attempting to leave the space, officers may see that. That is exactly how they caught one thief trying to make off with...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man charged with stabbing parents, killing father in family's home
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man is custody accused of killing his father and leaving his mother in serious condition in a stabbing at their Forsyth County home. Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say on Sunday, deputies were called to a home on the 2800 block of Cambria Court after reports of a stabbing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb police seek public’s help in solving 13-year-old’s death, 3 other cases
Police are asking the public for help with an unsolved homicide of a 13-year-old boy found dead in DeKalb County nearly four months ago.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
‘Gangs will run nothing except water’: 5 inmates charged after assault in Clayton County jail
CLAYTON COUNTY. Ga. — Officials with the Clayton County jail told Channel 2 Action News five inmates have been charged after an inmate was assaulted in jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Wednesday Jan. 4, Sheriff Allen was made aware of an inmate...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot outside Gainesville apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police say a man was shot outside a Shades Valley Lane apartment complex Monday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators are at the scene looking for any evidence that points to a suspect. Anyone with information is...
5 inmates ID’d in Clayton attack after video surfaces; gang motive suspected
Five Clayton County inmates are facing charges after a cellphone video surfaced of them allegedly attacking another inmate in what is suspected to be gang activity, county officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies shoot, kill driver after high-speed chase through Coweta County, GBI says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting during a police chase in Coweta County early Monday morning. Officials with the GBI tell FOX 5 that shortly after 4 a.m., deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a police pursuit that was entering the county.
YSL trial: Who’s who and what are they charged with
The YSL trial in Atlanta, involving rapper Young Thug, involves 14 people that Fulton County prosecutors allege are part of a street gang. Another eight people, including the rapper Gunna, have taken plea deals and six others will be tried later. Here is an explanation of who’s who in the Fulton indictment and what they are accused of doing.
fox5atlanta.com
Family still looking for justice two years after Atlanta man's murder
ATLANTA - Two years to the night after an Atlanta man was murdered, his family is still desperately hoping someone with information will come forward. "We need to get these people off the streets because these are dangerous people," said Kischa Houston, the mother of slain 29-year-old DeAndre Houston. Houston's...
fox5atlanta.com
Car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital emergency room
LITHONIA, Ga. - The DeKalb County Fire Rescue is looking into an accident at Emory Hillandale Hospital. A car reportedly crashed into the emergency room Monday afternoon. So far, officials say two people were injured during the crash--the driver of the vehicle and a hospital employee. An officer told FOX...
