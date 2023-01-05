ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stealing airport luggage is a federal crime

ATLANTA - Baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is designed to be a self-contained section enclosed by a four-foot railing. So, if someone takes an unusual route attempting to leave the space, officers may see that. That is exactly how they caught one thief trying to make off with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Luggage thieves can be charged with federal crime

Atlanta police say a thief hurdled an airport barrier with two bags he had just stolen from one of the baggage carousels in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. He was apprehended before he could make it to a MARTA train.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot outside Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police say a man was shot outside a Shades Valley Lane apartment complex Monday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators are at the scene looking for any evidence that points to a suspect. Anyone with information is...
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family still looking for justice two years after Atlanta man's murder

ATLANTA - Two years to the night after an Atlanta man was murdered, his family is still desperately hoping someone with information will come forward. "We need to get these people off the streets because these are dangerous people," said Kischa Houston, the mother of slain 29-year-old DeAndre Houston. Houston's...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital emergency room

LITHONIA, Ga. - The DeKalb County Fire Rescue is looking into an accident at Emory Hillandale Hospital. A car reportedly crashed into the emergency room Monday afternoon. So far, officials say two people were injured during the crash--the driver of the vehicle and a hospital employee. An officer told FOX...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy