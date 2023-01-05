STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO