ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Texas Tech, Michigan Quarterback Alan Bowman Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys plucked an experienced quarterback out of the transfer portal. Alan Bowman, who played at Texas Tech and Michigan across the past five seasons, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday. In 24 games at the collegiate level, Bowman has thrown for 5,329 yards, 34 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Things to Know about New Oklahoma State Quarterback Alan Bowman

After weeks of wonder, the Cowboys have locked down an experienced quarterback for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State landed former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman on Monday afternoon. Here are five things to know about the Cowboys’ new QB. 1. He Has Won in Stillwater Before. Alan...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Former Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Commits to Tulsa

There has been quite a bit of movement on the turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa this transfer season. Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams announced Sunday he intends to transfer to Tulsa, becoming the second former Cowboy to do so along with wide receiver Braylin Presley. But the Cowboys have also taken a few from the Golden Hurricane: linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow.
TULSA, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 56-46 Loss to Texas

STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State

OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy