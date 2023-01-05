Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Kansas State
Record 9-6 14-1 Points Per Game 69.3 79.7. Series History (Kansas State leads 84-58)
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Texas Tech, Michigan Quarterback Alan Bowman Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys plucked an experienced quarterback out of the transfer portal. Alan Bowman, who played at Texas Tech and Michigan across the past five seasons, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Monday. In 24 games at the collegiate level, Bowman has thrown for 5,329 yards, 34 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Things to Know about New Oklahoma State Quarterback Alan Bowman
After weeks of wonder, the Cowboys have locked down an experienced quarterback for the 2023 season. Oklahoma State landed former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman on Monday afternoon. Here are five things to know about the Cowboys’ new QB. 1. He Has Won in Stillwater Before. Alan...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 9): OSU Ties in the Title Game, Cowboys Prove to Be Better ‘OSU’
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • ICYMI – OSU’s QB target in the portal stayed in the ACC with his old offensive coordinator and Cowboy safety Jason Taylor is headed to the pros. • If you’re looking...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Recap Oklahoma State’s Loss to Texas
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team lost to Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the game, Mike Boynton, Bryce Thompson and John-Michael Wright met with reporters to discuss the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Safety Kanion Williams Commits to Tulsa
There has been quite a bit of movement on the turnpike between Stillwater and Tulsa this transfer season. Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams announced Sunday he intends to transfer to Tulsa, becoming the second former Cowboy to do so along with wide receiver Braylin Presley. But the Cowboys have also taken a few from the Golden Hurricane: linebacker Justin Wright and defensive lineman Anthony Goodlow.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 56-46 Loss to Texas
STILLWATER — The Cowboys had a Top 10 team reeling in front of them, but they couldn’t finish the job. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. It was an ugly first half in particular, but the Cowboys’ defense was able to keep them in it. But the offense struggled mightily to take advantage of that solid defensive play. Here are five thoughts on the game.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Instant Recap: Cowboys Hold Tough but Can’t Finish against No. 6 Longhorns
Facing the Big 12’s highest-scoring team without arguably its best defenders means you need to get some big contributions from some of their other guys, which the Cowboys did. And it was almost enough. Oklahoma State fell to No. 6 Texas 56-46 in Stillwater on Saturday despite probably their...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Wrestling: Cowboys Storm Back to Beat Oregon State
OSU went on the road this Sunday to wrestle Oregon State and former Cowboy Chris Pendleton. The Beavers were ready to go and gave Oklahoma State fits early, but the Cowboys stormed back for the team win. The dual opened at 149 with a MAJ DEC for Victor Voinovich, which...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Oklahoma State Defensive Tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka Commits to San Diego State
A former Oklahoma State defensive lineman has found a new home. Samuela Tuihalamaka, a 6-foot-1, 304-pound defensive tackle, announced his commitment to San Diego State. Tuihalamaka had 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack for Oklahoma State in 2022. Tuihalamaka entered the portal on Wednesday, part of a...
