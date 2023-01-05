GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.

