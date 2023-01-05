Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox5atlanta.com
Car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital emergency room
LITHONIA, Ga. - The DeKalb County Fire Rescue is looking into an accident at Emory Hillandale Hospital. A car reportedly crashed into the emergency room Monday afternoon. So far, officials say two people were injured during the crash--the driver of the vehicle and a hospital employee. An officer told FOX...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys parts of East Point fire station, displaces firefighters
EAST POINT, Ga. - A dozen East Point firefighters will be redeployed after a late-night fire destroyed one of the city's fire stations. The City of East Point's Fire Department says the blaze broke out shortly before 11:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Fire Station #3, which is located on the 3800 block of North Commerce Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
fox5atlanta.com
Crews battling 2-alarm fire at SW Atlanta apartment building
ATLANTA - Firefighters with the Atlanta Fire Department were working to control a 2-alarm blaze that consumed an apartment building. The fire was reported at The Terraces at Highbury Court, located off Mount Zion Road SW. SKYFOX flew overhead where heavy smoke and large flames could be seen coming from...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys apartments in southwest Atlanta
Residents at these apartment units on Mount Zion Road in southwest Atlanta have no choice but to start over. Authorities say the fire disintegrated the top floor units, and water used to douse the flames ruined the ones on the bottom.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County Water Authority explains what led to water crisis
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 spoke with the general manager of the Clayton County Water Authority following the holiday water crisis in the county. At one point every home was impacted somehow by low water pressure or no water at all due to leaks from burst pipes caused by the bitter cold.
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
fox5atlanta.com
Stealing airport luggage is a federal crime
ATLANTA - Baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is designed to be a self-contained section enclosed by a four-foot railing. So, if someone takes an unusual route attempting to leave the space, officers may see that. That is exactly how they caught one thief trying to make off with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area. Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8. The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep...
Victim in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A person is recovering after being shot Saturday night in Atlanta. At just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3264 Glenview Circle SW. Officers learned a potential victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance before they arrived. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies shoot, kill driver after high-speed chase through Coweta County, GBI says
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting during a police chase in Coweta County early Monday morning. Officials with the GBI tell FOX 5 that shortly after 4 a.m., deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a police pursuit that was entering the county.
Two people killed in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a deadly crash in DeKalb County, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, on Saturday around 2:25 p.m. officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in reference to a car crash.
fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed on I-285 North in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes are back open along a portion of I-285 North in DeKalb County after a fatal overnight crash. Authorities responded to I-285 north near the Indian Creek Marta Station exit around 2 a.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
TikTok leads police to rare motorcycle, suspect arrested for evading Georgia State Patrol
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect accused of evading Georgia State Patrol on a rare motorcycle posted a TikTok that ultimately led investigators to an arrest, according to Clayton County police. The Clayton County Police Department said state patrol troopers were pursuing the motorcycle through Henry and Clayton counties, but...
