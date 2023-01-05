ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Car crashes into Emory Hillandale Hospital emergency room

LITHONIA, Ga. - The DeKalb County Fire Rescue is looking into an accident at Emory Hillandale Hospital. A car reportedly crashed into the emergency room Monday afternoon. So far, officials say two people were injured during the crash--the driver of the vehicle and a hospital employee. An officer told FOX...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys parts of East Point fire station, displaces firefighters

EAST POINT, Ga. - A dozen East Point firefighters will be redeployed after a late-night fire destroyed one of the city's fire stations. The City of East Point's Fire Department says the blaze broke out shortly before 11:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at Fire Station #3, which is located on the 3800 block of North Commerce Drive.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County firefighters extinguish intense flames at abandoned building

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters are working to learn what caused an abandoned building to burn on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters saw a homeless person lying on the ground near the home at around 3 a.m. on Sterling Hill Drive and Towler Road. Firefighters said the person told first responders they'd inhaled smoke and medical crews took the person to Northside Hospital Gwinnett in stable condition.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crews battling 2-alarm fire at SW Atlanta apartment building

ATLANTA - Firefighters with the Atlanta Fire Department were working to control a 2-alarm blaze that consumed an apartment building. The fire was reported at The Terraces at Highbury Court, located off Mount Zion Road SW. SKYFOX flew overhead where heavy smoke and large flames could be seen coming from...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys apartments in southwest Atlanta

Residents at these apartment units on Mount Zion Road in southwest Atlanta have no choice but to start over. Authorities say the fire disintegrated the top floor units, and water used to douse the flames ruined the ones on the bottom.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County Water Authority explains what led to water crisis

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - FOX 5 spoke with the general manager of the Clayton County Water Authority following the holiday water crisis in the county. At one point every home was impacted somehow by low water pressure or no water at all due to leaks from burst pipes caused by the bitter cold.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Thieves rack up $8,500 on victim's dime in McDonough, police say

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County police are looking for two suspects responsible for stealing a victim's wallet while shopping in McDonough. Authorities said the suspects pictured above stole the wallet on Sept. 28, at 11:59 a.m. in the Home Goods store located at 1990 Jonesboro Road. The duo then...
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Stealing airport luggage is a federal crime

ATLANTA - Baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is designed to be a self-contained section enclosed by a four-foot railing. So, if someone takes an unusual route attempting to leave the space, officers may see that. That is exactly how they caught one thief trying to make off with...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Authorities searching for suspect in case of Pickens County car break-ins

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a string of car break-ins in the area. Authorities say the break-ins took place on Sunday, Jan. 8. The suspect was described as a Black male driving a Jeep...
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies offering reward for info on missing Heard County teen

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who has not been seen nor heard from since last Fall. The sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead them to the location of Sara Mae Pike.
HEARD COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Luggage thieves can be charged with federal crime

Atlanta police say a thief hurdled an airport barrier with two bags he had just stolen from one of the baggage carousels in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International. He was apprehended before he could make it to a MARTA train.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
JONESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy