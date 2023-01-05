ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Jim Harbaugh: ‘I expect’ to return to Michigan in 2023

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkVIO_0k4yN4ru00

Jim Harbaugh said Thursday he expects to return as Michigan's head coach in 2023 via a statement released through the Wolverines' social media channels.

In the statement, Harbaugh said he was "aware of the rumors and speculation" regarding his future, specifically centering on his reported interest in returning to the NFL and the expected interest in him by at least three teams.

"While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said, repeating the phrase he used in early December when he first addressed rumors of a jump to the NFL.

"I think the people are going to be happy to know that I'll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023," Harbaugh said Dec. 4.

Thursday's statement went on:

"Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm."

Michigan football's Twitter headline read, "A Michigan man through and through."

Harbaugh has had a conversation -- not an interview -- with at least one NFL team about its vacancy, with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. He's also expected to generate interest from the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

The Athletic has reported that Harbaugh is all but gone from Michigan if he gets an offer from an NFL franchise.

Harbaugh signed a five-year, $36.7 million contract extension last season following significant discussions with the Minnesota Vikings. He discussed the opening with the Vikings twice, including an in-person sit-down with ownership on National Signing Day, only to ultimately return as Wolverines head coach.

Michigan first hired Harbaugh as head coach in 2015. The Wolverines are 74-24 under Harbaugh with five consecutive bowl game losses since winning the Citrus Bowl in 2015.

The former Michigan quarterback, who played in the NFL from 1987-2001, last coached in the NFL from 2011-2014, guiding the San Francisco 49ers to five playoff wins and a 44-19-1 record.

The 49ers were Super Bowl runner-up to Jim's brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens to end the 2012 season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal

Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Damar Hamlin

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his ongoing recovery in an open letter to fans on Saturday morning. "Damar Hamlin's inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country," Goodell wrote, per NFL.com. "While his recovery is just beginning, we thank the NFL medical personnel and the medical staffs from both teams whose...
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon

The Green Bay Packers have proven they can win important games down the stretch despite Aaron Rodgers being closer to mediocre than magical. Rodgers has been more game-manager than game-changer during a four-game winning streak that has helped the Packers (8-8) resurrect their season. A win over the Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday night at Lambeau Field would cap off a dramatic — and almost unthinkable — rally to an NFC postseason berth for a team that had a 3% chance of making the playoffs...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

GREEN BAY — Now what? That’s the question that lingers after a thoroughly disappointing ending to an incredibly frustrating 2022 season for the Green Bay Packers. All that momentum the Packers built in late December and early January was flattened with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. All those hopes that had been raised about this team potentially making a deep run in the postseason were crushed at home by a division rival that had been eliminated from...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: Panthers to interview Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich

The Carolina Panthers are expected to interview former NFL head coaches Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich for their head coaching vacancy, multiple outlets reported. Steve Wilks, who finished the season as interim head coach, is also a candidate for the job. Caldwell, 67, is 62-50 as a head coach with the Indianapolis Colts (2009-11) and Detroit Lions (2014-17). He went 2-4 in playoff games and coached the Colts to Super...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Bills paying Damar Hamlin full salary on IR

The Buffalo Bills will pay safety Damar Hamlin's full salary while he is on injured reserve, NFL Network said Sunday. Hamlin, 24, is finishing the second season of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract. The contract includes a standard split that pays him at a lower rate if he lands on IR, which he did on Friday. ...
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Sean McVay mulls future as Rams coach

Less than a year after becoming the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams front man Sean McVay is going to take time after the season to contemplate his future, ESPN reported Saturday. McVay's future with the team is in "limbo," per the report. The Rams are 5-11 heading into their regular-season finale against Seattle on Sunday after a campaign marred by injuries. That, along with getting...
The Avery Journal-Times

Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season

The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith following the team's season finale on Sunday, his tenure as head coach lasting one year with a 3-13-1 record. Smith went out with a win, as the Texans rallied to beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 on a Hail Mary touchdown for a season-high point total. The win, however, cost the Texans the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as they slid to...
HOUSTON, TX
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert has broken thumb

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Sunday's playoff-clinching win and his status is in doubt for this week's playoff game, NFL Network reported Monday. The Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card game. The Dolphins are also uncertain who their quarterback will be. Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and primary backup Teddy Bridgewater suffered a broken pinkie finger last week, missing...
NEW YORK STATE
The Avery Journal-Times

Bill Belichick on Patriots' future: 'Need better results'

Bill Belichick wants to return for his 24th season as head coach of the New England Patriots. Patriots owner Robert Kraft issued a letter to season-ticket holders on Monday vowing to evaluate all elements of the organization. The Patriots wrapped the 2022 season without a spot in the playoffs and ended the campaign with a record of 8-9 following the Week 18 loss to the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills. ...
The Avery Journal-Times

Damar Hamlin reacts to Bills scoring on opening kickoff

Safety Damar Hamlin roared his approval after Buffalo Bills teammate Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The play was the first for Buffalo since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tweeted a photo of himself preparing for "GAMETIME!!!" while watching the game from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Avery Journal-Times

Titans GM search focused on collaboration with coach Mike Vrabel

General manager candidates for the Tennessee Titans' vacancy must be ready to collaborate with head coach Mike Vrabel. Owner Amy Adams Strunk began the search for Jon Robinson's replacement in December. Robinson was fired Dec. 6. "I'd like to have a GM as soon as possible, but we're not going to rush the process just to get someone in as quickly as possible," Strunk told the team's website. The way...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy