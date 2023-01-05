ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Broncos Fans on Twitter Confused After Season-Ending Win Over Chargers

The last thing most Denver Broncos fans expected from the final game of the outfit's ultra-frustrating 2022-2023 season was a victory, let alone one in which the offense scored more than thirty points against a good team. But that's what happened on January 8, when divisive QB Russell Wilson and...
Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots player files grievance over team suspension

The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract

The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
Patriots punter makes a move after bizarre suspension

New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey isn’t taking his bizarre suspension too well. The Patriots suspended Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones abruptly ahead of Week 18. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted the financial implications, saying, “When a player is placed on the reserve/suspended list, it voids future guarantees, but a player can challenge that in arbitration.” Read more... The post Patriots punter makes a move after bizarre suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

