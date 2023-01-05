Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Breaks Past $17,000 Barrier – Will BTC Also Breach 4% Weekly Run?
Microstrategy has been raising some eyebrows as its accumulation of Bitcoin continues. According to recent news, the company raised its holdings by 2,500 BTC for a total BTC holding of 132,500 BTC. According to Forbes, the company used $2.36 billion of debt to buy up 129,218 BTC in early 2022....
Dogecoin Mining Profitability Higher Than Bitcoin, Here’s The Difference
Dogecoin mining profitability is actually higher than that of bitcoin, according to data from the mining calculator website CoinWarz. With the market seeing declines over the past year, the mining industry has taken a hit when it comes to its profitability. This is evidenced by multiple miners going bankrupt while others continue to struggle to keep the lights on. With prices so low, it looks like it is more profitable to mine the meme coin than the OG bitcoin.
Solana Beats Competitors In Market Cap – Will SOL Shine Brighter This Week?
Solana, the touted “Ethereum killer,” has sustained losses in the past few months because of the bear market and its ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct crypto exchange FTX. But recently, the troubled ecosystem surpassed Shiba Inu and Tron in terms of market valuation. As of writing, SOL...
Wyre Payments Becomes Latest To Limit Withdrawals Due To Crypto Winter
Amidst the crypto winter casualties continuing, the California-based crypto payment channel Wyre disclosed limits on withdrawals for all users. The payment company joins others that previously restricted withdrawals or laid off their workforces to survive in a bear time. Per an official statement, the company has restricted users from withdrawing...
Wash Trading: Why This Billionaire Believes The Illegal Practice Will Spark The Next Crypto Crisis
Billionaire Mark Cuban recently shared his thoughts about what could possibly cause the next crypto implosion: wash trading. During a recent interview with TheStreet, Cuban – who also is a well-known cryptocurrency investor – didn’t hold back in saying that 2023 will also be a year marked by scandals and frauds that will ravage the digital currency industry.
From 15% to 4000%: How Much Top PrimeXBT Copy Traders Earned In 2022 And How To Profit From Their Success
2022 is now in the history books, and will go down as one of the most challenging years in markets potentially ever. The traditional stock and bond-based portfolio investors have sworn by has seen the worst performance in over one hundred years. Major stock indices and individual shares of publicly...
The Dogecoin Foundation Allocates 5 Million Doge to the Development of the Ecosystem in 2023, Cosmos Maintains Its Ethereum-Killer Status as It Continues to Soar in 2023, and Snowfall Protocol Sets a New Record in Token Sales; SNW Eyes a Massive Rally in 2023
A strong start to the trading year could lay the groundwork for an asset’s rally to continue throughout the year, and that’s all any investor wants for their portfolio. In the first week of 2023, Dogecoin (DOGE), Cosmos (ATOM), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the crypto ecosystem’s shift to the green. Snowfall Protocol is particularly shining bright after a 250% increase crossing into 2023. Find out more about these three assets and how to maximize your profits with Snowfall Protocol in 2023.
Is Cryptocurrency Still a Good Investment In 2023?
As the world moves towards more digital payment systems in a bid to get rid of cash, one thing is for sure: cryptocurrency may play a significant role in the future we all look forward to. But with recent fraudulent activities and numerous failed cryptocurrency projects, there have been concerns about whether cryptocurrency investments are worth it in the coming year.
Solana Jumps To 11th In Market Cap List, Can It Dethrone Polygon For 10th?
Solana has jumped to 11th on the top crypto by market cap list today. Can the coin continue this and dethrone Polygon from the 10th spot?. Solana Continues Uptrend, Registers 25% In Gains Today. This new year so far has been a fantastic time for Solana investors as the asset...
Bitcoin Holders To Expect More Difficulties As Data Point To Looming BTC Price Drop
Bitcoin, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, continues to struggle not only in terms of its trading price but also in its profitability. It can be recalled that the company, back in November 2022, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. county court, and collapsed in just a matter of days.
Why Bank Of France Is Calling For A Stringent Crypto Licensing
Following the trend of global jurisdictions to amend crypto regulations, France’s central bank governor highlights the urgent need for stringent crypto regulations in the country. While expressing his thoughts in a speech he made in Paris on January 5, the governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de...
Solana (SOL) Becomes Most-Viewed Crypto After 20% Rally
Over the last week, Solana (SOL) has emerged as one of the top winners in the crypto market after seeing more green days than red in the last week. It is still continuing the streak into the new week after recording double-digit gains once more. This has now seen the asset move to the top of the most-viewed list on Coinmarketcap.
How Cryptiony Is Solving Cryptocurrency Tax Problems In The UK
Award-winning Polish cryptocurrency tax software company, Cryptiony, has set its sights on the UK. They aim to simplify crypto tax calculation in a country notorious for complicated tax laws. This news comes following their massive success in Poland. Cryptiony was recently named Startup Of The Year 2021 during the Invest...
LBank Exchange Will List SHIKOKU INU (SHIK) on January 9, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SHIKOKU INU (SHIK) on January 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SHIK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 13:00 UTC on January 9, 2023. As a...
GolCoin (GOLC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GolCoin (GOLC) on October 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GOLC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, GolCoin (GOLC)...
Fame Global (FAMEG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Fame Global (FAMEG) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FAMEG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a hyper connected fashion metaverse, FAME nourishes existing...
Dash 2 Trade Beta Dashboard Looks Like Every Crypto Trader’s Dream Come True
The much-awaited beta dashboard of Dash 2 Trade opened for public testing on January 4, 2023. Within hours of going live, the platform has been trending across crypto trading and investment communities. The Presale section of the dashboard gives a glimpse of what is coming in the next weeks and months.
