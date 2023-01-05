Little Fatty Founder to Open Fatty Mart

David Kuo of Little Fatty — a proudly Twaianese gem nestled on LA’s eclectic Grand View Boulevard — will soon open Fatty Mart at 12210 Venice Boulevard , the former home of Grand View Market .

Fatty Mart will reside just around the corner from Little Fatty — bookending popular establishments like Floyd’s 99 Barbershop , Timewarp Records , and Black Diamond Tattoo — and intends to offer customers “a little bit of everything under one roof.”

“Think of the space as a kind of micro- Eataly with a lot more hot food,” explains Eater LA , “focusing on Taiwanese breakfasts, a variety of sandwiches, Mexican snacks, pizzas, and even coffee and pastry.”

Kuo is looking to premier the market in the first quarter of 2023 .

You can read more about Kuo's culinary rise here .

