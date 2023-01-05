ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Disgraced Former Baltimore City Assistant State's Attorney Ordered Disbarred: Report

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago

Embattled former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Adam Lane Chaudry has reportedly been disbarred as he faces years in prison for using his power to stalk two former romantic partners .

Chaudry, 43, pleaded guilty in December to two counts of fraud in connection with obtaining confidential phone records, admitting that he committed the crime knowing the information could be used in furtherance and with the intent to commit stalking.

This week, the Supreme Court of Maryland ordered that Chaudry be disbarred, saying that he “engaged in misconduct that violates the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct,” according to WBAL .

Details of Chaudry's plea deal previously reported on by Daily Voice can be found here.

Chaudry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of fraud in obtaining records.

The Wise guy
4d ago

Why haven’t they disbarred Mosby yet? Oh that’s right they’re waiting for the final outcome of her criminal activity.

Nub Cords
3d ago

my thing is, why have her pictured in this article if it's not about her.

Sheri Belt
3d ago

The article is NOT ABOUT MOSBY so she shouldn’t be in it!!! STOP BEING MESSY!!!

