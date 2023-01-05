Harlem season 2: release date, trailer and everything we know about the hit series

At the end of 2021, Prime Video gifted its subscribers with the hilarious comedy Harlem . The Meagan Good-led series saw a group of friends try to navigate their way in the legendary New York neighborhood, while chasing their respective dreams in their professional and personal lives. Of course, trying to attain the very things you want out of life is usually never easy, and it's this difficulty for the characters that creates some dramatic conflict as well as some funny moments.

With that being said, what can fans look forward to in Harlem season 2? Here's everything we know about the new episodes.

Harlem season 2 premieres exclusively on Friday, February 3, on Prime Video.

Harlem season 2 trailer

Judging by the Harlem season 2 trailer, it looks like the ladies are going to be knee-deep in messy situations. Check out the trailer below. By the way, it's good to see the return of Whoopi Goldberg and the debut of Sherri Shepherd in the series.

Harlem season 2 plot

After a tumultuous ending to season 1, especially for Camille, we're excited to see what's next for these ladies. Here is the official synopsis for season 2:



"From writer Tracy Oliver ( Girls Trip ), our beloved comedy Harlem is back. We continue our journey with our four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America. After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future. Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery. Angie's (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships and big city dreams."

Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Grace Byers and Jerrie Johnson in Harlem (Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Harlem season 2 cast

Harlem season 2 is fronted by actress Meagan Good. Good has been working in Hollywood since she was a child, starring in projects like Eve's Bayou and Cousin Skeeter . As an adult, she's starred in popular films such as Think Like a Man , Think Like a Man Too , Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and most recently, the Netflix film Day Shift .

Also featured in the series is Grace Byers. Byers became a household name when she starred as Anika Calhoun in the popular series Empire . She's also been spotted in The Gifted series and is due to star alongside Nicolas Cage in the upcoming movie The Retirement Plan .

Rounding out the rest of the core group of friends are Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai. Johnson has previously appeared in Good Trouble , while Shandai starred in I Am the Night .

Joining the women this season are Whoopi Goldberg ( Till ), Sherri Shepherd ( The Sex Lives of College Girls ), Tyler Lepley ( P-Valley ), Sullivan Jones ( The Gilded Age ), Lil Rel Howery ( Free Guy ), Countess Vaughn ( The Parkers ), Rachel True ( Half & Half ), Rick Fox ( The Game ), Jonathan Burke ( Only Murders in the Building ), Luke Forbes ( This Is Us ) and more.

How to watch Harlem

Harlem is a Prime Video Original series. If you'd like to watch episodes then you need a subscription to Amazon Prime. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you not only gain access to the Prime Video catalog, but also gain access to other perks such as faster shipping on products in the Amazon marketplace.