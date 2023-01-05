Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Ask Jeff
The following is a tribute to Jeff Averill, who is retiring from Ames Supply in Wiscasset:. The planter you added to your bill. A coat to keep you dry in rain. Some lye to fix a stubborn drain. Batteries to keep the flashlights bright,. Or solar powered garden lights?. A...
Carolyn A. Murray
Carolyn Ann Murray, 76 of Livermore Falls, formerly of Whitefield, passed away on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2023 after a period of declining health. Born in Damariscotta, on Nov. 26, 1946, she was the only child of Norman and Sylvia (Klepsar) McKinnon. Carolyn grew up in Whitefield, attended local...
Broadband latest
Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Mary Ellen Barnes told Wiscasset’s broadband committee Jan. 5, applying without other towns would not hurt Wiscasset’s shot at Maine Connectivity Authority funds toward publicly owned broadband. Barnes said the Authority likes the municipally owned model. “If you’ve got this well-developed...
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Dec. 15-31: Dec. 19, Matthew Fountain, 57, of Atlanta, Georgia was summonsed for Operating Vehicle Without License, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset was arrested for a Warrant Arrest, by Barnes. Dec. 19, Crystal Plummer, 36, of Wiscasset...
Jan. 7 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
