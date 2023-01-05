Read full article on original website
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-owner
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this week
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investor
qcnews.com
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD
An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen shooting and robbery attack, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News on Monday. Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: …. An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen...
qcnews.com
Supporters gather in Charlotte to remember life of Shanquella Robinson on eve of birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Jan. 9 marks what would have been Shanquella Robinson's 26th birthday. Her family, friends, and community gathered at her gravesite at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens Sunday to celebrate her and release balloons in her honor. It's been more than two months since...
qcnews.com
Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national pharmacies
A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation. That and the stress of how busy these pharmacies are creating staff shortages for many area pharmacies. Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national …. A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation....
qcnews.com
CATS drivers vote to strike
Gaston teen captured after stealing car with 1-year-old …. A 14-year-old is back with parents after a Friday night joyride that started in Dallas and ended in a crash in Gastonia. Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national …. A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the...
qcnews.com
CATS operators vote in favor of a potential strike
Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming strike, Charlotte Area Transportation System has confirmed. CATS operators vote in favor of a potential strike. Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming...
qcnews.com
30-year-old bicyclist struck and killed by The Plaza intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while riding her bicycle by an intersection near The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts...
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times
Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
qcnews.com
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
qcnews.com
'Everyone ok' after crash involving school bus in northeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to officials. The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of The Plaza, a few blocks west of Sugar Creek Road.
qcnews.com
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on NC 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road. Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was...
Arrest made, suspect IDed after luggage containing ashes stolen at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE — Police and court records obtained by Channel 9 show Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrested one suspect and identified another after a family's luggage was stolen from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in December. The luggage contained the ashes of their late son, Cody White. Despite the arrests,...
22 NC drug dealers arrested in massive round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it's a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren't looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It's not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you're almost guaranteed to get stopped. It's part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. "I was like, 'No way this happened again,'" Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. "But it did." The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond […]
country1037fm.com
Mooresville Says 'Not So Fast' To A Huge Development on Lake Norman
Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says 'not so fast' to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what's the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
1 in custody after standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home. All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots. The […]
