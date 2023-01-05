ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD

An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen shooting and robbery attack, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News on Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national pharmacies

A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the nation. That and the stress of how busy these pharmacies are creating staff shortages for many area pharmacies.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CATS drivers vote to strike

Gaston teen captured after stealing car with 1-year-old …. A 14-year-old is back with parents after a Friday night joyride that started in Dallas and ended in a crash in Gastonia. Drug, staffing shortages hitting Charlotte, national …. A prescription shortage continues to impact pharmacy shelves across Charlotte and the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CATS operators vote in favor of a potential strike

Contingency plans are in place in Charlotte after CATS operators voted in favor of a potential upcoming strike, Charlotte Area Transportation System has confirmed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
30-year-old bicyclist struck and killed by The Plaza intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 30-year-old woman was struck and killed while riding her bicycle by an intersection near The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina Authorities Seized Enough Fentanyl In 2022 To Kill Every Resident Three Times

Just how big of an issue in North Carolina is Fentanyl? Well, the Charlotte Observer reports that the Department of Homeland Security Investigations seized enough fentanyl that it would be capable of killing every resident three times. That was 222 pounds that were seized this year. And that same statistic applies to South Carolina as well. That accounts for an increase of 800% from what was seized in 2020 in both states, and over 200% more than in 2021. These statistics come from the Department of Homeland Security.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
STANLEY, NC
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, months after $1M win

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Shelby woman doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. "I was like, 'No way this happened again,'" Kenya Sloan told lottery officials. "But it did." The 41-year-old bought her winning Diamond
SHELBY, NC
Mooresville Says 'Not So Fast' To A Huge Development on Lake Norman

Mooresville, North Carolina put the brakes on and says ‘not so fast’ to a huge development on Lake Norman. This week they voted to wait a while longer on approval for the nearly 100 acre residential project. The Birmingham based developer hopes to build high end homes on the property. So, what’s the problem. It reportedly will take rezoning according to the Business Journal.
MOORESVILLE, NC
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC

