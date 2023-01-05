Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks Top Rams 19-16 in OT, in Playoffs After Lions Win
SEATTLE (AP) — Within minutes of the Seattle Seahawks winning to maintain their playoff hopes, the video boards inside Lumen Field flashed a message:. For the Seahawks, that became “thank you Lions” several hours later after Detroit helped send Seattle back to the postseason. Seattle will be...
Browns Fire Former QB Legend Bernie Kosar from Radio Gig After He Openly Broke Rule
As a franchise, the Cleveland Browns quarterback carousel of the 21st century has grown in infamy. The team has had 34 different starting quarterbacks since 2001, and most recently gave the highest guaranteed contract to QB Deshaun Watson who was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million this season after being at the center of 22 civil lawsuits from masseuses who alleged sexual misconduct.
Bills Win for Hamlin and Eliminate Patriots from Playoffs 35-23
The echoes of "Let's Go Buffalo!" pregame chants were still reverberating through an emotionally charged Bills stadium celebrating injured safety Damar Hamlin, when another roar suddenly erupted as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Some three hours later, and after Hines returned another kickoff 101...
Rodgers, Packers Lose 20-16 To Lions, Miss Playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers will have the entire postseason to ponder his future. The four-time MVP and the Green Bay Packers won't be participating in the playoffs. Rodgers was intercepted by Kerby Joseph on what might have been the final pass of the future Hall of...
Houston Texans Fire Head Coaches After Only One Year in Consecutive Seasons
Black Monday claimed its first head coach a day early on Sunday when the Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith before he even landed in Houston from Indianapolis. Lovie Smith was on the former head coach David Culley's staff and was promoted to head coach last January when after one season the Texans fired Culley.
Detroit Lions Stunning Win Over Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- As happy as Dan Campbell was to lead the Detroit Lions to their first winning season since 2017, the second-year head coach was even happier to put the "Same Old Lions" narrative to rest. At Lambeau Field, on the prime-time stage, the underdog Lions ended the...
Hurts and Eagles Clinch Top Seed
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 22-16 victory over the New York Giants, clinching the NFC East Division title and the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. Hurts ended with 229 yards passing and an interception. This was his first game after missing two due to a shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears in week 15.
DeVonta Smith Sets Single-Season Record for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the NFC in 2022 with former Alabama players Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith each setting records for the season. While Hurts was chasing after MVP recognition, Smith was making a name for himself as one of the most dominant receivers in the NFL. Smith became the...
Poll: Were the Patriots a disappointment this season?
The 2022 season mercifully came to a close yesterday in Buffalo with the Patriots 35-23 loss to the Bills. Despite being "in it" right until the final four minutes or so of the season, the Patriots never truly felt "in it" this year relative to actual good teams in the league.
Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown dies at 21 after 'medical emergency' on way to class
Cadet Hunter Brown, a lineman on the Air Force Falcons' football team, died from a "medical emergency" on his way to class on Monday. He was 21.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0