Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police staff sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3:00 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro.
City of Jonesboro prepares to prevent potholes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Roads across Jonesboro are getting some minor upgrades that could prevent future problems. Small cracks allow water to seep into the pavement. This water could accelerate the erosion process, and cost the city thousands of dollars in the long run. “This causes premature road damage is...
Crash stalls traffic on Hwy. 67
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, about two miles east of State Highway 211 near Corning in Clay County. A Clay County Sheriff’s Office employee confirmed deputies and Arkansas...
3 juveniles caught fighting at a basketball game
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two juveniles had to be separated during a fight at the Nettleton High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A Jonesboro officer responded to the scene at a basketball game where three juveniles were punching each other. One of the juveniles ran out of the gym while the other two were arrested.
Jonesboro man arrested on burglary, battery charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Jonesboro man Sunday after they said he forced his way into a home and beat the resident. Craighead County District Judge Thomas Fowler found probable cause Monday to charge 35-year-old Stephen G. Ziegenhorn with residential burglary, second-degree battery, and criminal use of prohibited weapons (brass knuckles).
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
Amazon delivery turns into a police investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Have you ever ordered a package from Amazon and it wasn’t what you expected?. Josh Smith of Jonesboro ordered a package of dog food and opened a box full of license plates instead. According to a police report, 65 license plates valued at $200 were...
Law enforcement emphasize safety during chases
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement is making sure safety is a priority when trying to catch a criminal. On Sunday, Jan. 8, two people were arrested after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver kept going. The chase started in Highland and ended in Jonesboro.
2 dead, 1 injured in Widener crash
WIDENER, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died and another man suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 5. Arkansas State Police reported that the crash happened at 1:53 a.m. on I-40 at the 248-mile marker in Widener. Rylee Lester, 18, of Concord, Georgia, and Sebastian Arnold, 23, of...
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
Boil order for parts of Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Part of Jackson County is under a precautionary boil order for the next 10 days. John Sink, president of Breckenridge Union Water, issued a boil order on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after they incurred a lightning strike to the water system. Parts have been ordered to...
One hurt in road rage shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are currently investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured. According to an incident report, officers responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue and South Caraway Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, regarding a fistfight. Police said a driver picked someone...
Pedestrian killed on highway in Tuckerman
A Bradford woman died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking on Arkansas Highway 367 in Tuckerman. According to the Arkansas State Police fatality report, Kellie McGee, 54, was killed after a southbound Jeep on Highway 367 struck McGee as she walked on the highway in the southbound lane.
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
Scammers spoofing Greene County sheriff
PARAGOULD, Ark. – The latest scam being perpetrated in NEA involves the criminals pretending to be the authorities. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the scam in a post to social media on Monday, saying it was brought to their attention that one of the GCSO’s phone numbers, 870-236-7612, has been spoofed and that scammers are calling residents threatening them with arrest if money is not paid.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck crash caused traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County. According to IDriveArkansas, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the off-ramp onto State Highway 226. The crash affected westbound travel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As...
Trucker killed in crash
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A trucker died Tuesday night when his semi drove off the side of the road and struck several trees. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 10 on Interstate 55, eight miles south of Steele in Pemiscot County. Jose...
Another chance to donate blood and save a life
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Ashley Mills, a Kawasaki Disease survivor, is asking for your help to donate blood and bring awareness to Kawasaki Disease. On National Kawasaki Disease Awareness Day, Jan. 26 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. you can donate blood to help people like Ashley at the Harrisburg Community Center, located at 203 W South Street in Harrisburg.
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
