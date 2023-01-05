Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this week
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain with locations in over fourteen states is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Torchy's Tacos will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Virginia location in Glen Allen.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
NBC12
City of Richmond clears up leaf collection confusion
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Richmond, some neighbors are confused about leaf collection. Complaints are coming in about people raking their leaves to the curb, believing that the city will vacuum them up. That is not necessarily the case. When it comes to leaf collection, city residents have four options. No...
Got a Keurig? Submit your claim in the $10 million K-Cup settlement
If you've been making your coffee at home using a Keurig machine, you may be owed some money.
NBC12
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
NBC12
RACC saves nearly 30 puppies from ‘terrible situation’ over the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 30 puppies were rescued from a “terrible situation” over the weekend, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control. RACC posted on Facebook that all 29 puppies will require medical care, lots of love, and TLC. For now, RACC says all the puppies have...
Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold
In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition.
NBC12
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
30+ great brunch restaurants to try in Richmond
Check out these River City restaurants, cafes, and diners serving a variety of egg dishes, mimosas, bloody marys, and more.
Mark your calendars – Henrico County adds three holidays to remainder of school year
Three more holidays will be added to the Henrico County School calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
Veil Brewing Co. shares details about its new Richmond taproom and restaurant
The Veil Brewing Co., one of Scott's Addition's first breweries, shared details of its new home in the brewery-filled Richmond neighborhood.
NBC12
City Council explores next steps over Enrichmond Foundation flop, including litigation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Hall says Enrichmond Foundation will be held accountable in court, and work is underway to help those organizations affected by the money loss. “For many of us, it seems there is criminal activity,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council. Calls for accountability are...
Chic’n & Beer opens as new Richmond restaurant
Chic’n & Beer opened last week at 1800 E. Main Street, in the space formerly occupied by the short-lived 1800 Brewhouse
shoredailynews.com
Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate
The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
Why Bershan Shaw from 'Real Housewives' was in Short Pump
Guests came to see Bershan Shaw from “The Real Housewives of New York” during a meet-and-greet at Lilly Pulitzer at Short Pump Town Center this week.
After delays, Richmond opens third homeless shelter with one more still to go
Amid the dangerously low temperatures, the city's two shelters quickly reached capacity, leaving many vulnerable individuals and families questioning where'd they go for warmth.
NBC12
‘My son’s name has a purpose’: Richmond DJ creates foundation to honor life of slain son
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When Jermaine Robertson of DJ J-Smooth gets behind the booth, drops a beat and does what he does best, he says it feels like he becomes a whole different person. “It’s one of the greatest feelings in the world next to laughter,” Robertson said. “When you...
Torchy’s Tacos opening two new Metro-Richmond locations, free queso giveaway
During the grand opening, the restaurant plans to give away a limited-edition Torchy's T-Shirt to the first 100 customers in line. The T-Shirt will guarantee the lucky winners one free order of Green Chile Queso for an entire year at the Short Pump location, as long as they are wearing the T-Shirt.
NBC12
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
