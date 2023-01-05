ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Richmond clears up leaf collection confusion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -In Richmond, some neighbors are confused about leaf collection. Complaints are coming in about people raking their leaves to the curb, believing that the city will vacuum them up. That is not necessarily the case. When it comes to leaf collection, city residents have four options. No...
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The time has come to honor one of America’s greatest icons. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister who fought for desegregation and equal rights for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. To honor his dedication and sacrifice for equality, there will be multiple...
Only 4 days left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

The deadline is fast approaching to reach the required number of preapplications to make specialized license plates for Women Veterans a reality in Virginia. “The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has many specialized plates- unfortunately, despite having the highest percentage of women veterans in the country, we have no specialized plate for Virginia’s women veterans,” said Daniel Gade, Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “The Governor and I believe that Virginia’s over 107,000 women veterans deserve the recognition of a special license plate. To make this plate a reality, we need 450 pre- applications to present to the Virginia General Assembly when it convenes in Richmond on January 11.”
Rescued beagles reunite since being adopted in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of beagles have a new life after being rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland. More than 100 beagles were rescued by Angels of Assisi from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. “They were really shut down. They were scared. They didn’t really know...
