People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Shania Twain Is the Engineer of a Huge Dance Party in Her "Giddy Up!" Video
Shania Twain is ready to party. The country-music legend released her new song "Giddy Up!" on Jan. 5 ahead of the release of her new album "Queen of Me," dropping in February. In the video, dancers across the country bring the song to life, dancing everywhere from a grocery store to a diner, a laundromat to a mechanic's shop — where Twain is the head mechanic.
Pete Davidson & Co-Star Chase Sui Wonders Fuel Dating Speculation While Cuddling In NYC: Photos
Pete Davidson doesn’t appear to be wasting time after his last relationship ended. The King Of Staten Island star, 29, was seen cuddling up to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, 26, in New York City on Monday, January 9. In pics, the former Saturday Night Live funnyman sat in a corner restaurant table next to Chase, leaning in close to show her something on his phone. Per TMZ, the duo was waiting for takeout at Brooklyn’s Baba’s Perogies. In another snap, Chase pulled romantically in to Pete and wrapped her arm up around his neck.
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Allison Williams Says the AI Doll M3GAN Was Her "Most Temperamental" Costar
Allison Williams has worked with a lot of costars in her career, but none of them quite like M3GAN, the titular character in her new horror film "M3GAN." Williams tells POPSUGAR that the AI doll is "complicated and challenging, but really creepy and uncanny and effective also." She explains, "She's a temperamental one, this M3GAN, but she's my most high maintenance costar I've ever worked with by far."
Tina Knowles-Lawson Wishes Blue Ivy a Happy Birthday: "You Truly Bring Me Joy!!"
Blue Ivy Carter's grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson wants to make sure her granddaughter knows just how much she's loved. Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest child turned 11 on Jan. 7, and Knowles-Lawson celebrated her special day with a loving tribute and a throwback photo of Blue Ivy from 2022 that shows just how much she's grown.
Cardi B's Green Hair Completes Her Bright Athleisure Look
Cardi B is taking monochromatic beauty to new heights. On Jan. 5, the rapper posted a picture that saw her hair, nails, and pants coordinating in various shades of green. The star's hairstyle of choice was a lob haircut, which was dyed an eye-catching emerald-green shade. Her extra-long nails were filed into a square shape and painted a simple mint color. To bring it all together, her pose highlighted the contrast of her nails against her teal pants, which also had a multicolored fringe detail along the sides.
Selena Gomez Twins With 9-Year-Old Gracie For "Sister Date Night"
Fashion sense can run in the family. That at least appears to be the case for Selena Gomez. Despite her busy schedule filming multiple projects, working on a new album, and awaiting the Golden Globes, the star made time for a sweet "sister date night" with 9-year-old Gracie Teefey. The "My Mind and Me" singer shared mirror selfies of herself and Teefey in coordinating black ensembles on Jan. 6.
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Thinks She Attracts "the Worst Men" — Here's Why
Emily Ratajkowski is done appealing to the male gaze. Or at least, has made it a "lifelong project" to rewire the brain to not think about it so much. But, of course, that's easier said than done. Throughout her career as a model, author, and actor (shout-out to "Gone Girl"),...
TikTok's "Flip and Claw Clip" Ponytail Hack Is a Game Changer
WHAT DO WE THINK?! I love it💗🫶🏼🧡✨ #hairtok #easyhairstyles #viralhairstyles #cleangirl #cleangirlaesthetic #trending #viral #dayinmylife #grwm #schoolhairstyles #viralponytail #clawcliphairstyles #amazonfinds #amazon #thatgirl #healthyhair #hairhack #longhair #hairinspo. A claw-clip ponytail hack is going viral on TikTok. All you need to try it out are a claw...
Shemar Moore Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad: "Here Comes the Best Part of My Life"
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad! In an exclusive clip from his appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (which airs on Jan. 26), the former "Criminal Minds" star shared that he's expecting his first child. Ahead of the episode, Moore announced the news in an Instagram video shared on Jan. 9, where he reveals he's having a baby girl. "Mama's smiling from Heaven 🕊️ . . . Miracles happen," he wrote in the caption. "Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️🔥."
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Compression-Core Over-the-Knee Socks
Four days into 2023, and notorious trendsetter Emily Ratajkowski has already stepped out in what's sure to be another controversial fashion choice. The "My Body" author and model was spotted in New York City in a coordinating Coperni set that featured a cropped belted jacket and a matching herringbone miniskirt with a wrap detail. While her top half looked tailored, her lower half descended into unexpected territory. Ratajkowski opted for a pair of tall, over-the-knee socks, mimicking the look of thick compression stockings. Circulation has never looked so chic.
Ariana Grande Pulls Off a Wild Entrance on "RuPaul's Drag Race": "Mother Has Arrived!"
The Werk Room was in for a major surprise on the season 15 premiere of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on MTV. This week's guest judge strutted into the room wearing Ornacia on her head (the same head Vivacious wore for her debut back in season six) before revealing herself to be none other than Ariana Grande. "Mother has arrived!" she declared as the contestants went wild.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Get a First Look at MTV's "Unfiltered" LGBTQ+ Reality Series "The Real Friends of WeHo"
Bravo's Real Housewives impact has made its way to MTV for a brand-new series starring reality TV veterans and successful stars called "The Real Friends of WeHo." The forthcoming show follows the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skin CEO Dorion Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig as they live, love, and pursue their passions in West Hollywood.
Quavo Reflects on Takeoff's Life in Emotional Tribute Song "Without You"
Two months after Takeoff's tragic death, his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo has released a tribute song honoring his life. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 at a Houston bowling alley where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A suspect, a 33-year-old man named Patrick Xavier Clark, has since been arrested and charged with the crime.
