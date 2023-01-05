ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal

Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals Move on From Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals fired Ex-Texas Tech quarterback and head coach Kliff Kingsbury after finishing the 2022 season 4-13. Kingsbury ends his NFL head coaching debut after four seasons despite his contract extension through 2027 ten months ago. He went 28-36-1 as the Cardinals’ head coach.
Cardinals make decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future

Kingsbury was under contract with Arizona through 2027 after he signed an extension prior to the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the decision to part ways was probably mutual. The Cardinals are coming off an incredibly disappointing 4-13 season, but the relationship between Kingsbury and Kyler Murray...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, the day after the team’s season came to a close with a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team also announced that GM Steve Keim has decided to leave his role in order to focus on his health after taking an indefinite leave of absence in December.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Arizona Cardinals announce latest major move

The Arizona Cardinals finished their 2022-2023 season with a 38-13 shellacking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That sent the Cardinals to 4-13 on the season, good enough for last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals wasted little time clearing house. The franchise announced the...
Rasul Douglas explains bizarre personal foul in Packers-Lions

Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas had an odd personal foul called against him in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He explained himself on Monday. Rasul Douglas looked like he wanted to swipe the ball before it was even snapped prior to a Detroit Lions field-goal attempt, leaving even NBC’s Cris Collinsworth floored, stating he’d never seen anything like it before.
