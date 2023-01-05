Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Kliff Kingsbury firing reaction: NFL world sounds off on Arizona Cardinals' coaching 'con'
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Many indicated that it was a moment they knew would be coming since Arizona had hired the coach after he had been fired from Texas Tech, with one national radio host writing of Kingsbury's firing: "Thus ends one of the greatest cons in NFL history."
You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal
Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
BREAKING: Arizona Cardinals Move on From Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury
GLENDALE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals fired Ex-Texas Tech quarterback and head coach Kliff Kingsbury after finishing the 2022 season 4-13. Kingsbury ends his NFL head coaching debut after four seasons despite his contract extension through 2027 ten months ago. He went 28-36-1 as the Cardinals’ head coach.
Cardinals make decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
Kingsbury was under contract with Arizona through 2027 after he signed an extension prior to the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the decision to part ways was probably mutual. The Cardinals are coming off an incredibly disappointing 4-13 season, but the relationship between Kingsbury and Kyler Murray...
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever
MLB Insider: Tigers to sign intriguing veteran left-handed reliever. Free-agent reliever Chasen Shreve and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. Shreve can make up to $2 million if he’s in the majors. On Jan. 7, Tigers’ president...
Arizona Cardinals ‘preparing’ for coaching search, evaluating candidates
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be on the sideline with the team for their season finale in Week
Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Ridding Themselves of Kliff Kingsbury
The Arizona Cardinals now enter an offseason with openings at head coach and general manager. Most fans were quite happy to hear the news. The Arizona Cardinals will be without Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury, according to a press release from the team:. 'Tempe, AZ - The Arizona Cardinals Football...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, the day after the team’s season came to a close with a 38-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team also announced that GM Steve Keim has decided to leave his role in order to focus on his health after taking an indefinite leave of absence in December.
Report: Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons with the franchise, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Rapoport also reported that the Cardinals will seek a new general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Gronk kicking field goals during the Super Bowl?
Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. But it's probably not what you think...
Arizona Cardinals announce latest major move
The Arizona Cardinals finished their 2022-2023 season with a 38-13 shellacking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That sent the Cardinals to 4-13 on the season, good enough for last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals wasted little time clearing house. The franchise announced the...
Rasul Douglas explains bizarre personal foul in Packers-Lions
Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas had an odd personal foul called against him in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He explained himself on Monday. Rasul Douglas looked like he wanted to swipe the ball before it was even snapped prior to a Detroit Lions field-goal attempt, leaving even NBC’s Cris Collinsworth floored, stating he’d never seen anything like it before.
