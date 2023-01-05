ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luck, WI

Store in Luck, Wisconsin, sells winning $15m lottery ticket

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The city of Luck, Wisconsin, is living up to its namesake.

WISN-TV reported Thursday that someone bought a $15.1 million Megabucks-winning ticket at Wayne’s Food Plus grocery store in the northwestern Wisconsin city. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. It’s the largest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

Wayne’s Food Plus store manager Paul Wondra says the ticket buyer “truly got lucky in Luck.”

The Wisconsin-only game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy