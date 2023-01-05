Pokemon Go fans are still struggling to catch the Galarian Birds, but one lucky fan has scored big after a trade provides a Perfect, Lucky Galarian Moltres for their team. Pokemon Go players have been attempting to track down and capture the elusive Galarian Legendary Birds since their debut during the summer of 2022. Tied to the Daily Adventure Incense, the birds all have a tendency to flee immediately after being encountered and also have low catch rates that can make a successful throw difficult to manage.

1 DAY AGO