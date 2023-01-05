Read full article on original website
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Health officials say omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is most transmissible strain of COVID yet
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the newest COVID-19 variant is the most transmissible yet. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. CDC officials expressed concern in late December about a subvariant of omicron called XBB.1.5 circulating during the holidays. That variant caused most of the new cases being reported in certain regions of the U.S. According to CNBC, XBB.1.5 made up 27.6% of sequenced COVID cases for the week ending Jan. 7 compared to 18.3% the week prior.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor schools: Masks required during first two weeks following winter break
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors during the first two weeks following the holiday break, according to an announcement by the district. In an email to the school community on Sunday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift upgraded her previous...
Wayne County health officials recommend students, teachers wear masks as schools return from holiday break
As schools continue to return to class this week, students and teachers in Wayne County are being told they should wear masks. Health officials are suggesting masks, but no mandate has been made.
WILX-TV
Invasive group A strep infections in Michigan: What you need to know
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors in Mid-Michigan are offering health and safety advice as west Michigan doctors see an uptick in invasive group A strep infections. There aren’t any cases in Mid-Michigan currently, but that could change. Group A strep infections are rare but can cause serious complications, even...
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Michigan Daily
AAPS requires masks in all indoor places starting Jan. 9
Ann Arbor Public Schools will require masks in indoor spaces from Jan. 9 to Jan. 20, AAPS superintendent Jeanice Swift announced Sunday. Students, staff and visitors will be required to wear well-fitting masks to help reduce the spread of respiratory illness and absenteeism while prioritizing health and in-school learning. Masks will be available at all school buildings for students and staff to use while the AAPS requirement is in place.
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking wet weather Tuesday, Thursday, Friday in SE Michigan: What to expect
4Warn Weather – We’re tracking some wet weather on Tuesday, a brief warm up in the middle of the week, and then a late-week weather system that will bring rain and snow. Here’s the latest. Local forecast. Few flakes/drops Tuesday. A weak system will bring us the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Sunny today with changes coming
4 Warn Weather – It’s been clear enough this morning to allow temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s with some cloud cover moving back in at times. Good Monday morning Metro Detroit! We will not see any snow falling from these temporary clouds as you head out into a wintry feel without that look of winter. There is a stiff enough breeze to create wind chills in the upper teens at times making it a morning for the full winter garb for that walk to work or with the dog and good for you dawg!
Ann Arbor Public Schools says masks will be required for the next two weeks
AAPS states that "Masks are required while indoors in AAPS schools from January 9 - 20." The district says they're making this decision as students return to class from winter break.
Broken pipes, water damage force Southeastern H.S. in Detroit back to virtual learning
Over the holiday break, water pipes at Southeastern High School in Detroit broke, flooding most of the classrooms and forcing a shift to online learning for the foreseeable future.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cloud cover sticks around with chilly temperatures in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After a soggy end of the week, with rain showers and plenty of cloud cover, we are keeping a chance of a light wintry mix of rain and snow showers into the forecast through the early morning hours on Saturday. Overnight Friday into early Saturday morning,...
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Jan. 8
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East Ann Street: The street between North Ingalls Street and Glen Avenue is being impacted by a crane installation from 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, Jan. 12.
wemu.org
Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition
With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover. The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.
98.7 WFGR
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly, I'm not the biggest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Volunteer veterinarians desperately needed at Detroit Animal Care and Control
DETROIT – A call for help has been issued as Detroit Animal Care and Control no longer has a veterinarian. The city has been actively recruiting for a year but has yet to find a senior vet to staff the shelter. “We’re facing the same challenge as shelters across...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Month-long Conquer the Cold challenge returns to downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – The Conquer the Cold challenge returns Jan. 10-Feb. 10 to encourage commuters to get to work without driving during the cold winter months. Run by TheRide’s getDowntown Program, participants can earn rewards to logging their trips on the challenge’s website at CommuteAndWin.org. Commutes to...
Michigan sees first worker death for 2023 after man dies from fall at Warren steel plant
Warren police are investigating after a Shelby Township man was killed after apparently falling from a truck at a steel company on Thursday.
