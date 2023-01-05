Mayor Duggan on decline in unemployment rate for Detroit

"Detroit is the epicenter of job creation in Michigan," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan Thursday against the backdrop of the lowest unemployment rate the city has seen in over 20 years.

The unemployment rate in Detroit is currently sitting at 6.4% - the first time since 2000 that it has dropped below 7%.

The 6.4% represents 15,469 people. Compare that to the summer of 2009 when the unemployment rate in the city was 28.3%, which represented 111,135 people.

Much of the progress, Duggan said, is thanks to programs, including Detroit At Work .

“Detroit at Work currently has more than 8,400 jobs available today. For the first time in my lifetime, we have a job available for every Detroiter who wants one," said Duggan.

There are nine Detroit At Work career centers around the city.

"If you never finished high school or you want to brush up on math and reading, we can help you there too," said Detroit At Work Chief Strategy Officer Dana Williams.

The program aims to remove any barrier, including childcare and transportation issues, that may be preventing someone from gaining employment, including careers they're passionate about pursuing.,

On January 30, the City of Detroit will be unveiling details around another program called Jumpstart that will start with giving eligible participants $600 a month for six months to help them jumpstart their future as they pursue training or new employment.

The money is in addition to whatever the person is being paid through their job or training program.

After the first six months, participants will receive $400 a month for the next six months, and then $200 a month for the third three-month period.

Duggan said American Rescue Plan money, which needs to be spent by 2026, will be used to support the program

