Read full article on original website
mary
3d ago
Brilliant and you thought she would have walked home? Bet they released her a second time!
Reply
4
Related
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford
PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, LSA in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Saturday night. Authorities say they were notified of an erratic vehicle traveling north on I-91 at around 8:00 p.m. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody
Amber Monty’s death is being called “untimely,” although police responding to the scene said her death might be suspicious. The person who called police to the Riverside Avenue location was already wanted by police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead in Burlington apartment, caller taken into custody.
mychamplainvalley.com
Woman, 42, found dead in Burlington
Burlington, VT – Burlington police are investigating the “untimely death” of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found early Sunday. Burlington police say officers responded to a report of a woman who was unresponsive and found Amber G. Monty dead at 603 Riverside Drive. Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, the department said, and detectives were brought in to continue investigating.
mynbc5.com
VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries
WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
WCAX
St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library
CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Lunenburg
LUNENBURG — A 72-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Lunenburg on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a call from a hospital in New Hampshire about a domestic assault that had occurred earlier that evening. The caller told police that Marcel Cote, of...
Rutland City Police Department debuts body cameras
The Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) has debuted body cameras for all uniformed officers. RCPD had previously used a vehicle dash-mounted video system, having each officer wear a microphone to record audio.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Irasburg
IRASBURG — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Irasburg today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 14. According to the report, Marie Simpson, 36, of Derby, collided with the back of Anita Brown, 72, of Irasburg. Both drivers were transported to North Country Hospital for injuries, police...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified that Brent Sarazin, of Lyndon, was holding a woman against her will on Mathewson Hill Road at around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the address and took Sarazin into custody. He is accused...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
Water main break closes part of busy Rutland road
Southbound traffic cannot turn onto Allen Street in Rutland after a water main break forced public works crews to close part of the road Monday morning.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville
LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 3