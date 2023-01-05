ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

mary
3d ago

Brilliant and you thought she would have walked home? Bet they released her a second time!

Related
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for trespassing, violation of conditions in Pittsford

PITTSFORD — A 43-year-old woman was arrested in Pittsford today. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing complaint at a home on Whipple Hollow Road at around 1:50 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to...
PITTSFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI, LSA in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 45-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury on Saturday night. Authorities say they were notified of an erratic vehicle traveling north on I-91 at around 8:00 p.m. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle and observed several motor...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne

SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
SHELBURNE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman, 42, found dead in Burlington

Burlington, VT – Burlington police are investigating the “untimely death” of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found early Sunday. Burlington police say officers responded to a report of a woman who was unresponsive and found Amber G. Monty dead at 603 Riverside Drive. Officers at the scene found evidence they considered suspicious, the department said, and detectives were brought in to continue investigating.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

VSP searching for masked suspects involved in two home burglaries

WINDSOR COUNTY, Vt. — Vermont State Police need your help tracking down suspects involved in two different home burglaries. State police want you to get a good look at the video they’re passing around, which shows the masked suspects captured on one of the victim's Ring cameras. Police...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

St. Johnsbury man charged with trying to pass counterfeit cash

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man exchanged a counterfeit $100 bill for real twenties at a business in St. Johnsbury. It happened at the Star Theatre on Dec. 19. Police say Carlos Perez III, 31, of St. Johnsbury, lied to them and claimed he didn’t know the money was fake and he was trading it for someone else.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for vandalizing Charlotte Public Library

CHARLOTTE — A 25-year-old man was arrested for unlawful mischief following an incident in Charlotte last week. On January 4, authorities say they were notified of a vandalism of private property on Ferry Road at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that Dillion Bothwell, of Charlotte, intentionally caused damage to...
CHARLOTTE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG — A 72-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Lunenburg on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a call from a hospital in New Hampshire about a domestic assault that had occurred earlier that evening. The caller told police that Marcel Cote, of...
LUNENBURG, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Irasburg

IRASBURG — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Irasburg today. The crash took place on Vermont Route 14. According to the report, Marie Simpson, 36, of Derby, collided with the back of Anita Brown, 72, of Irasburg. Both drivers were transported to North Country Hospital for injuries, police...
IRASBURG, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Lyndon

LYNDON — A 37-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified that Brent Sarazin, of Lyndon, was holding a woman against her will on Mathewson Hill Road at around 11:30 a.m. Police responded to the address and took Sarazin into custody. He is accused...
LYNDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man cited for assault in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 47-year-old man was cited for assault following an incident in Wallingford. Authorities say they were notified of an assault on US Route 7 at around 5:50 p.m. Police allege that John O’Connor, of Wallingford, assaulted Chanda Hill, 21, of Rutland Town. O’Connor was cited to...
WALLINGFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle rollover crash in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 31-year-old man was involved in a single-vehicle crash in St. Johnsbury today. The crash took place near the intersection of Lackey Hill Road and Mt. Pisgah Road at around 5:00 p.m. Police say they made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Nelson, of St....
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
LEICESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on a warrant in Lyndonville

LYNDONVILLE — A 23-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndonville yesterday. Police say they responded to a call from a local resident who knew that Breanna Ruffing was there to pick up some property on Pinehurst Street at around 2:45 p.m. Police say they knew Ruffing had...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
VTDigger

Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries

Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
BURLINGTON, VT

