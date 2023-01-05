ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fans confident they know what Dwayne Johnson is doing next

Predicting what’s next for Dwayne Johnson seems to have become an international pastime for fans around the world. With countless movie deals, guest spots, cameos, and speaking engagements — there’s no telling what the entertainer will do next. Regardless of current events, though, The Rock continues to prove that he is arguably the busiest guy in Hollywood.

