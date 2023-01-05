ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

As I See It
3d ago

Frist of all, the law requires that the ev vehicle was assembled in the US. Second that the battery components were built in the US. As we all know Tesla likes outsourcing these jobs to spend cheap and to make more money for his pockets. And now he complains that he is not getting the incentive. He probably needs to realize that he already got billions of dollars of federal tax money to fund his pet projects and his company at the expense of regular tax paying Americans. Greed. Nothing is enough for people driven by material possessions.

OregonO
2d ago

Musk and Tesla would not exist if it had not already receive billions from the Government. Enough. They can both go to hell

Greg Carpluk
2d ago

Tesla has used up its incentives, which were only meant to help ICE vehicle manufacturers convert to their first gen EV lines, to offset the non-recurring engineering expenses involved in that conversion process.Mr. Freedom and Truth wants to suckle at the teat of the government, like a communist collecting a subsidy for wheat he grew three seasons ago.

