ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What’s next for East Lansing grad Andrel Anthony? The options are plenty

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6WhF_0k4yIxmd00

Andrel Anthony Jr. emerged as one of the most heavily recruited college football prospects in Greater Lansing before making his verbal commitment to Michigan in the summer of 2020 heading into his senior season.

Two-and-a-half years after making that commitment, the East Lansing High graduate remains a sought-after wide receiver prospect.

After entering the transfer portal Wednesday night, the 6-foot-2 Anthony has attracted plenty of attention from major programs across the country. The speedy receiver has landed offers from ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC programs as he looks for his next move after spending the past two seasons playing for the Big Ten champion Wolverines.

Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue, Miami, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, California, UCLA, Auburn, South Carolina, Arizona, West Virginia and Texas A&M are among the programs to offer Anthony, per his Twitter account. Those offers came a day after Anthony's entrance into the portal.

Anthony has a connection at Miami with former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis now holding the same role with the Hurricanes. Gattis was on the Michigan staff during Anthony’s first season in Ann Arbor.

MSU was one of Anthony's finalists and his high school teammate, Ethan Boyd, is a lineman on the Spartans' roster.

Penn State and Notre Dame were also among Anthony's finalists before he chose Michigan. West Virginia and Purdue were also among the final 10 for Anthony, who had nearly 30 Division I offers while ranking as the state's top receiver in the 2021 class.

In his two seasons with the Wolverines, Anthony had 19 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns. After having 12 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, Anthony had seven catches for 80 yards this fall for Michigan.

The best game of his career came close to home at Michigan State when he showed his potential with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 in the Wolverines' 37-33 loss.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: What’s next for East Lansing grad Andrel Anthony? The options are plenty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing

Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Concord vs Jackson Boys Basketball 1-7-23 | Photo Gallery

Basketball Boys Concord vs. Jackson High School at Albion College Mike Turner Hoops Classic, 1-7-2023. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Basketball Boys Concord vs. Jackson High School at Albion College Mike Turner Hoops Classic, 1-7-2023. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
CONCORD, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy