What’s next for East Lansing grad Andrel Anthony? The options are plenty

Andrel Anthony Jr. emerged as one of the most heavily recruited college football prospects in Greater Lansing before making his verbal commitment to Michigan in the summer of 2020 heading into his senior season.

Two-and-a-half years after making that commitment, the East Lansing High graduate remains a sought-after wide receiver prospect.

After entering the transfer portal Wednesday night, the 6-foot-2 Anthony has attracted plenty of attention from major programs across the country. The speedy receiver has landed offers from ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC programs as he looks for his next move after spending the past two seasons playing for the Big Ten champion Wolverines.

Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue, Miami, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, California, UCLA, Auburn, South Carolina, Arizona, West Virginia and Texas A&M are among the programs to offer Anthony, per his Twitter account. Those offers came a day after Anthony's entrance into the portal.

Anthony has a connection at Miami with former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis now holding the same role with the Hurricanes. Gattis was on the Michigan staff during Anthony’s first season in Ann Arbor.

MSU was one of Anthony's finalists and his high school teammate, Ethan Boyd, is a lineman on the Spartans' roster.

Penn State and Notre Dame were also among Anthony's finalists before he chose Michigan. West Virginia and Purdue were also among the final 10 for Anthony, who had nearly 30 Division I offers while ranking as the state's top receiver in the 2021 class.

In his two seasons with the Wolverines, Anthony had 19 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns. After having 12 catches for 248 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, Anthony had seven catches for 80 yards this fall for Michigan.

The best game of his career came close to home at Michigan State when he showed his potential with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 in the Wolverines' 37-33 loss.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: What’s next for East Lansing grad Andrel Anthony? The options are plenty