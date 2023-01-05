ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Workers at Lake Michigan Credit Union branch vote to unionize

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Workers at the Lake Michigan Credit Union South Division Avenue branch in Wyoming have voted to form a union. In a news release, the Committee for Better Banks and Communications Workers of America said the employees at the branch, 3870 S. Division Ave., are “looking to improve working conditions, transparency and communication at their branch.” The election was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, the release said.
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties

Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
Road in northern Muskegon County closing for several days

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for several hours each day through this week. Jay Road between Duck Lake and Bard roads in Fruitland Township will be closed for tree trimming through Jan. 13, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Large Grand Rapids housing, retail development scaled back by 307 units

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Detroit-based development firm has cut the number of apartments planed as part of the proposed, large-scale redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building and surrounding property on the city’s Southwest Side. Originally, in the spring of 2021, John Gibbs of Sturgeon Bay Partners...
AG opens investigation into Ottawa County

The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
