Workers at Lake Michigan Credit Union branch vote to unionize
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Workers at the Lake Michigan Credit Union South Division Avenue branch in Wyoming have voted to form a union. In a news release, the Committee for Better Banks and Communications Workers of America said the employees at the branch, 3870 S. Division Ave., are “looking to improve working conditions, transparency and communication at their branch.” The election was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, the release said.
How a businessman built Ottawa Impact and took control of the county board in 2 years
In September 2021, then a protesting citizen getting his one minute to talk to Ottawa County commissioners, Joe Moss said he came "with a message from the people." That message: "We want our freedom back."
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
Paid to freeze-dry beloved pets, taxidermist took the money and never returned the bodies, clients say
Brenda Lee Stepp didn’t trust the mail to carry the body of her beloved dachshund, Lil’ Mr. Murphy, all the way to Michigan. She rented an SUV for the 800-mile drive from Atlanta to Newaygo, a tiny town on the southern edge of the Huron Manistee National Forests north of Grand Rapids.
Sheriff: Ottawa County business evacuated after armed man threatened employees
A Holland Township business was quickly evacuated Monday morning after a man entered the building armed with two knives.
The Grand Rapids Press
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Two Michigan Counties
Two horses in Michigan have tested positive for strangles. The first horse is a 10-year-old Thoroughbred gelding in Van Buren County. He developed a nasal discharge and fever, and his diagnosis was confirmed on December 29. The gelding is recovering. It is unknown if other horses were exposed. The second...
The Grand Rapids Press
Fired Ottawa County administrator most proud of working with ‘unsung heroes’
WEST OLIVE, MI – John Shay boxed up the family photos and mementos from his desk. A number of employees came in, wished him farewell. The civil servant of 25 years had just been fired from leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county. “In my line of work it’s always a...
The Grand Rapids Press
Road in northern Muskegon County closing for several days
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road in northern Muskegon County will be closed for several hours each day through this week. Jay Road between Duck Lake and Bard roads in Fruitland Township will be closed for tree trimming through Jan. 13, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
The Grand Rapids Press
Large Grand Rapids housing, retail development scaled back by 307 units
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Detroit-based development firm has cut the number of apartments planed as part of the proposed, large-scale redevelopment of the historic Sligh Furniture building and surrounding property on the city’s Southwest Side. Originally, in the spring of 2021, John Gibbs of Sturgeon Bay Partners...
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022
That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
'She was just a loving person': Friend of Allegan Co. mom and daughters killed in shooting speaks up
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old man from Fennville shot and killed his family Saturday afternoon, before turning the gun on himself. Dispatch calls from Allegan County around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 indicate that there was a history of domestic violence in the...
WOOD
AG opens investigation into Ottawa County
The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) The state Attorney General will conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission's Jan. 3 meeting. (Jan. 4, 2022) World of Winter returns...
MI Department of Health and Human Services investigating 3 pediatric deaths linked to iGAS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating three pediatric deaths linked to invasive group A strep, a bacteria that can affect the body differently than simple strep throat. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is seeing a handful of cases of invasive group A...
The Grand Rapids Press
Muskegon County calling on community to help identify individuals experiencing homelessness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- The Muskegon County Homeless Continuum of Care Network Outreach Committee is calling on the community to conduct the Winter Point in Time Survey (PIT) to help identify individuals who may be homeless and in need. “We are reaching out to our community in hopes that they...
This Michigan City Was Just Named America’s Snowiest…Again
Snowfall is no joke in the state of Michigan especially the farther north you go. Once you make it across the Mackinac Bridge, you will genuinely experience more snow than you ever have in your entire life. If you happen to live north of the bridge, well then, it's just another day in the Upper Peninsula.
Holland to continue operating as-is despite Ottawa Co. shakeup, chamber of commerce concerned for small businesses
HOLLAND, Michigan — All of the changes in Ottawa County following Tuesday's board of commissioners meeting have raised the eyebrows of some of the small businesses in the area. Holland city manager Keith Van Beek says don't expect to see dramatic changes in town like the ones at the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
Michigan Sheriff: Downstate Man Shot Kids, Wife to Death Before Killing Himself
PULLMAN, Mich. (AP) — Investigators for a Michigan sheriff’s office believe a man shot and killed his two children and their mother before killing himself, authorities said late Saturday. In a statement, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said officers found all four dead inside a home in Lee...
