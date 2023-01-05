ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Houston radio host, Randy Lemmon, dies at 61 due to complications of a stroke, family says

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdUbU_0k4yHyhZ00

Longtime Houston radio host and garden extraordinaire Randy Lemmon, died at the age of 61 after complications due to a stroke at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, according to a release from his family.

Randal Scott Lemmon was born on Jan. 4, 1962, in Whittier, California, and moved to Houston, where he attended Robert E. Lee High School, then enrolled at Texas A&M University, where he lived in Moses Hall and received a bachelor's in Journalism.

Shortly after, he obtained a Master of Science in Agriculture degree while employed at the University's College of Agriculture.

Lemmon was the host of The GardenLine, the weekend gardening program on 740 KTRH, for over 25 years. Lemmon would share many tips, tricks, and serious science for handling the area's unique climate on the program. He called it the "most-listened-to garden show in the country."

The host was considered the go-to expert when climate issues became dangerous such as during hurricanes and deep freezes.

Landscapers and gardeners faithfully followed Lemmon as he advised on lawns, gardens, and outdoor living.

Before giving Houston gardening tips, Lemmon spent years as a television and radio producer for the Texas Farm Bureau. Prior to that, Lemmon spent 10 years at his alma mater, TAMU. There he produced news and commentary for an agricultural network he created with the College of Agriculture.

When Lemmon wasn't telling Houston how to take care of their greenery, he was known for his passionate love of Aggie football, cooking, and Astros' baseball.

Lemmon was a devoted father to his 16-year-old daughter Selena and his 21-year-old son Randal. He was highly supportive of their activities.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, his children, his two sisters-in-law, five nieces, and two nephews, his aunt, and her son.

For anyone looking to send condolences, you can send them to Salem Lutheran Church, located at 22601 Lutheran Church Road in Tomball, Texas.

