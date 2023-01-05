Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
klin.com
Lincoln Laundromat Targeted In Sunday Morning Burglary
Lincoln Police were called to Laundry Land near South 48th and Normal Blvd just after 7:00 Sunday morning to investigate a burglary. “An employee arriving for work found the back door of the business ajar and cash missing from the business,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the...
Sheriff IDs suspect after woman found shot in the leg
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the suspect as Mark Alan Edmundson, 48, of St Joseph. Just after 4 p.m. January 2, Brown County dispatch received a call. of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of US 36 Highway near. Timber, according to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman accused of firing gun in front of children is charged with felony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 34-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse after police say she fired a gun inside her home. Mallory Ruel had threatened to kill herself before shooting the gun. Two children were present and were put in potential danger, police allege in court records.
klkntv.com
Burglar used slab of concrete to break into Lincoln laundromat, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A burglar broke into a Lincoln laundromat Sunday by smashing a bathroom window, police say. Around 7 a.m., officers were sent to Laundry Land near 48th Street and Normal Boulevard after an employee reported a burglary. The employee told police that they found the back...
News Channel Nebraska
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse this fall. Court records say the teacher has been working with a student since he was in sixth grade. The student is described as autistic with a history of heart issues and seizures due to a genetic defect that affects his brain. Due to his heart condition, he is directed to rest when tired.
klkntv.com
Retired sergeant with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office passes away at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former sergeant with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away after a medical episode at his Lincoln home Friday. Novacek served with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office since 1980, beginning as a deputy...
klkntv.com
Man accused of assaulting Beatrice police officer, having $30,000 worth of meth
BEATRICE, Neb. (KLKN) — A man in Beatrice is behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer and was found with thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs. The Beatrice Police Department says it conducted a routine traffic stop on Friday. During the stop, the driver, Zachary Grummert,...
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
News Channel Nebraska
Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard
PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County
BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed By Woman He Met On Facebook
A Lincoln man called police just before 11:00 Thursday morning to say he was robbed inside his home near 10th and C Street by two women, including one he had met on Facebook. “She agreed to visit him at his home a short time later,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “When the victim arrived at his home, he observed the.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury Resident Nationally Helping Rural Communities Find Substance Use and Misuse Solutions
FAIRBURY — The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance announced Peggy Galloway, Director of Jefferson County Diversion and Pretrial Services in Fairbury was chosen to be part of a select group of fellows in a new rural leadership program. It’s called Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. They’ll work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
Comments / 0