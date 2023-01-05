NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse this fall. Court records say the teacher has been working with a student since he was in sixth grade. The student is described as autistic with a history of heart issues and seizures due to a genetic defect that affects his brain. Due to his heart condition, he is directed to rest when tired.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO