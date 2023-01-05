ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gage County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant

BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Laundromat Targeted In Sunday Morning Burglary

Lincoln Police were called to Laundry Land near South 48th and Normal Blvd just after 7:00 Sunday morning to investigate a burglary. “An employee arriving for work found the back door of the business ajar and cash missing from the business,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse

NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse this fall. Court records say the teacher has been working with a student since he was in sixth grade. The student is described as autistic with a history of heart issues and seizures due to a genetic defect that affects his brain. Due to his heart condition, he is directed to rest when tired.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard

PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
TABLE ROCK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Kansas collision kills two in Brown County

BEATRICE – Two people were killed in an accident near Sabetha, Kansas last Wednesday, involving a vehicle struck after it had failed to yield to traffic, pulling onto a highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victims were 58-year-old Rodney Sanner and 53-year-old Robin Sanner, of Sabetha. The couple’s...
SABETHA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer

NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Missing inmate located in Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed By Woman He Met On Facebook

A Lincoln man called police just before 11:00 Thursday morning to say he was robbed inside his home near 10th and C Street by two women, including one he had met on Facebook. “She agreed to visit him at his home a short time later,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. “When the victim arrived at his home, he observed the.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fairbury Resident Nationally Helping Rural Communities Find Substance Use and Misuse Solutions

FAIRBURY — The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance announced Peggy Galloway, Director of Jefferson County Diversion and Pretrial Services in Fairbury was chosen to be part of a select group of fellows in a new rural leadership program. It’s called Reaching Rural: Advancing Collaborative Solutions. Program fellows will learn how to adopt bold solutions to the persistent challenge of substance use in rural communities. They’ll work closely with innovators who have established successful programs in other rural communities.
FAIRBURY, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE

