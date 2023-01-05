Banditos Tacos & Tequila: The fifth location of this Federal Hill-born chain is now open in Maple Lawn at 8160 Westside Blvd. Offering up its signature Mexican street food and infused margaritas, the new iteration of the so-called “Taco Temple” spans 5,500 square feet and features a covered patio that can seat 75. First-timers can’t go wrong with the Bang Bang Shrimp tacos paired with Banditos’ classic “Dito Rita,” made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, organic agave, and Blanco Espolon Tequila. “Every attention to detail goes into Banditos, from our restaurant design and aesthetics to the ingredients used in our cocktails and kitchens,” said Sean White, founder and CEO of restaurant group White Oak Hospitality, in a press release. “We are super excited to complement the many other wonderful offerings in Maple Lawn.” Soon enough, the restaurant’s Howard County footprint will expand again with another forthcoming location planned to debut at the Merriweather District later in 2023.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 25 DAYS AGO