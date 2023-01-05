ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Step Into the New Year With These First Day Hikes

Eleven years ago—following the lead of Blue Hills State Reservation in Massachusetts, which hosted the inaugural First Day Hike in 1992—the America’s State Parks alliance launched First Day Hikes as a nationwide program that offers free, guided hikes in all 50 states on the first of the year.
Baltimore New Year’s Eve Events That Won’t Break the Bank

With inflation being what it is, planning a night on the town might be causing some anxiety this year–and we get it. But even if your bank account is tapped out after holiday expenses, the local scene is still offering plenty of ways to ring in 2023 without having to shell out big bucks. Whether you have some gift money left to spend, or are looking for totally cost-free fun, our list will help you plan the evening your way.
How to Celebrate Kwanzaa in the Baltimore Area This Year

You’ve likely heard of Kwanzaa. But what you might not know is that the deeply symbolic, Pan-African holiday was pioneered by Maryland-born activist Maulana Karenga. In 1966, the author and professor—who now chairs the Africana Studies Department at California State University, Long Beach—created the holiday as a way to amplify the seven principles of African heritage, which include unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith. Families celebrating Kwanzaa, which spans December 26 through January 1 this year, focus on a different value each day, and come together to light the kinara (a seven-branched candleholder) each night.
Twelve Date Ideas That Will Get You Out and About This Winter

Jack Frost has certainly started nipping at our noses, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay indoors all winter long. We know, we know. As the temperatures drop it becomes increasingly more difficult to get off of the couch and brave the outside world—let alone navigate the potential awkwardness of a first date. But, no matter the weather, there are plenty of local spots to strike up a good conversation, grab a cocktail, or dance the night away—whether you’re platonically hanging out with a friend, trying something new, or planning a romantic date with your bae.
Open & Shut: Banditos; Shake Shack; STEM Kitchen

Banditos Tacos & Tequila: The fifth location of this Federal Hill-born chain is now open in Maple Lawn at 8160 Westside Blvd. Offering up its signature Mexican street food and infused margaritas, the new iteration of the so-called “Taco Temple” spans 5,500 square feet and features a covered patio that can seat 75. First-timers can’t go wrong with the Bang Bang Shrimp tacos paired with Banditos’ classic “Dito Rita,” made with fresh-squeezed lime juice, organic agave, and Blanco Espolon Tequila. “Every attention to detail goes into Banditos, from our restaurant design and aesthetics to the ingredients used in our cocktails and kitchens,” said Sean White, founder and CEO of restaurant group White Oak Hospitality, in a press release. “We are super excited to complement the many other wonderful offerings in Maple Lawn.” Soon enough, the restaurant’s Howard County footprint will expand again with another forthcoming location planned to debut at the Merriweather District later in 2023.
