ANN ARBOR, Mich - The Ann Arbor Public Schools put out a note telling parents they will be requiring masks on students and staff while indoors from January 9 - 20. The district said in the letter they are taking this measure because of the disruption caused for families when schools are closed due to illness and absences, and in light of the current health risks for our students and staff.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO