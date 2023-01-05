Read full article on original website
WWMT
Michigan running back Blake Corum to stay for senior year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his professional football dreams on hold. “I can go to the NFL next year,” Corum told The Associated Press. “But I can't go to the NFL, then come back to Michigan the next year."
WWMT
Michigan State takes Round 1 over Michigan on the hardwood
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A.J. Hoggard and reserve Malik Hall scored 15 points each and Michigan State continuously thwarted Michigan down the stretch beating the Wolverines 59-53 on Saturday. Michigan whittled its 42-28 deficit with 8:59 left to get within 47-43 with 3:55 to go and 57-53 with 13...
WWMT
Clark catches fire after half, Michigan falls to Iowa
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Caitlin Clark, held to two points for almost 15 minutes, scored 28 and No. 16 Iowa beat No. 14 Michigan 94-85 on Saturday. The first Big Ten Conference women's game televised on Fox was a typical offensive showcase between these two teams with the Hawkeyes shooting 59.6% with nine 3-pointers and the Wolverines shooting 50.5% with seven 3s. They combined for 38 assists.
WWMT
MSU Board of Trustees starting new search for president, possible decision in 2024
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The search continues for the next University President of Michigan State University. Dennis Denno, who was elected in November and Sandy Pierce, who was appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in late December, will join the board this week to help in the search,. Appointing: Gov....
WWMT
Former Flint Fire Chief sues Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley following termination
FLINT, Mich - Former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton has filed a lawsuit against Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. According to a news release, the $10 million lawsuit is being filed because Barton claims he was fired by Neeley for his refusal to falsify documents in connection with the death of two children who died following a house fire.
WWMT
Ann Arbor school district to mandate masks when students return to class Monday
ANN ARBOR, Mich - The Ann Arbor Public Schools put out a note telling parents they will be requiring masks on students and staff while indoors from January 9 - 20. The district said in the letter they are taking this measure because of the disruption caused for families when schools are closed due to illness and absences, and in light of the current health risks for our students and staff.
WWMT
National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
WWMT
Battle Creek man to be charged after suspected fentanyl, cash found in drug raid
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Charges against a Battle Creek man are expected to be submitted, after a Friday drug raid on Oak Street, according to Battle Creek Police. Investigators say at 11:30 a.m. the BCPD Emergency Response Team searched a home, where police found what they suspect to be fentanyl and a large amount of cash.
WWMT
John Deere to let farmers repair own tractors
Union, Mich. — John Deere is allowing farmers to repair their own equipment. This is coming after the company signed an agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation following years of discussions. The agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation allows farmers and ranchers with John Deere equipment to...
