El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Use caution when driving in the area. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after train struck in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Person survives train accident in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify person killed in crash along I-10 in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department have confirmed the name of the person killed in a crash in central El Paso Sunday morning as 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes of El Paso. The crash according to the El Paso Police Department happened on Interstate 10 west and...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

City of El Paso begins reconstruction of Rojas Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Dive beginning Tuesday. The $12 million project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr. The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One person killed in early morning crash on I-10

EL PASO, Texas -- First responders confirm that a person was killed in a crash in south-central El Paso, and another person was seriously injured. The collision happened at 3:27 a.m., according to a spokesperson from El Paso Police. Special traffic investigators responded to the scene, the investigation led to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
EL PASO, TX

