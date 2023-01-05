Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Agent Shot & Survived 12 Smuggling Schemes Averted El Paso Station Encompassing Otero County, AlamogordoAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
KFOX 14
Speed and not wearing seatbelt factors in El Paso's 2nd traffic death in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the victim killed in a crash along the westbound lanes along Interstate 10 at Geronimo Sunday. El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic investigators responded to the collision. The investigation revealed Angel Barraza was speeding in a Ford Mustang and lost control of...
1 person injured in stabbing in Central El Paso; suspect arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to a stabbing in Central El Paso. It happened just after 2:30 Monday afternoon. A 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital with injuries. Fire dispatchers originally said the injuries were critical, but police now say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. A 39-year-old man […]
KFOX 14
1 person in custody following pursuit involving 5 minors on I-10 near state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended on Interstate 10 at the Texas-New Mexico line Monday morning. The pursuit began on I-10 in Vinton, Texas and ended in New Mexico passing the "Welcome to Texas" sign. The vehicle being pursued by...
KFOX 14
Dyer at Ameen closed for crash that sent 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in northeast El Paso Monday night, police said. Southbound lanes on Dyer at Ameen Drive are closed. Use caution when driving in the area. This is a developing story, check back for updates. Sign...
KFOX 14
Man suffers injuries after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A stabbing was reported in central El Paso Monday afternoon. The stabbing happened on the 1600 block of Yandell Drive. A 39-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also said another 39-year-old man was taken into custody. No other information was provided. This is a...
One person injured after train struck in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was struck by a train in central El Paso according to El Paso Police department. The individual was transported to the hospital and expected to survive. The incident happened at 2:36 a.m. on Chico and Birch streets. Piedras North and Southbound were blocked at Elm. This is a […]
KFOX 14
Person survives train accident in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person who was struck by a train overnight is expected to survive, according to El Paso police. The unidentified person was struck by a train on Piedras in central El Paso around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning. The person was taken to the hospital...
KFOX 14
Police identify person killed in crash along I-10 in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department have confirmed the name of the person killed in a crash in central El Paso Sunday morning as 23-year-old Angel Barraza-Karnes of El Paso. The crash according to the El Paso Police Department happened on Interstate 10 west and...
Pedestrian struck by train early Monday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a train at 2:30 a.m. near Chico and Birch on Monday. EPPD says the individual was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. No further information is available, this is a developing story. For local and breaking news, […]
KFOX 14
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish 3 separate fires
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate fires on Sunday. The first fire happened at a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador around 9 a.m. Officials said a passerby noticed the smoke from the rear of the property and a person leaving...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso begins reconstruction of Rojas Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will start the reconstruction of Rojas Dive beginning Tuesday. The $12 million project consists of the reconstruction of Rojas Drive from Joe Battle Blvd. to Bill Burnett Dr. The project also includes the widening of Rojas Dr. from a...
KVIA
One person killed in early morning crash on I-10
EL PASO, Texas -- First responders confirm that a person was killed in a crash in south-central El Paso, and another person was seriously injured. The collision happened at 3:27 a.m., according to a spokesperson from El Paso Police. Special traffic investigators responded to the scene, the investigation led to...
KFOX 14
Rollover on Patriot Freeway south and Hercules causes lane closures and backs up traffic
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the EL Paso Fire Department Dispatch, a single-vehicle crash happened on the Patriot Freeway south and exit 26 Hercules Ramp Sunday afternoon. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. according to the fire department. Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation are...
2 dead, 8 others injured in rollover crash that’s linked to human smuggling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people died and eight others were injured after a rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on Sunday night. Border Patrol agents say the vehicle was involved in a human smuggling operation. Emergency crews responded near mile marker 6 on Pete Domenici Highway at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, […]
KFOX 14
Semitruck along U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson leaves shattered glass on roadway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency services responded to the scene at U.S. 54 at Fred Wilson Monday morning after a semitruck shattered glass on the roadway. Glass that was being carried on the semitruck spilled onto the roadway. It's unknown what caused the incident. All lanes reopened by...
KFOX 14
One female taken to hospital with serious injuries after serious crash in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Sunland Park Fire Department's social media post, a female was transported to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened on the 200 block of Third Street at 1 a.m. said the fire department. The...
Police continue heightened presence around shelter, arrest man for drug possession
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old man from Venezuela was arrested Sunday morning near Sacred Heart Church in South El Paso and charged with drug possession, El Paso police announced. Yovani Jose Sanchez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a third-degree felony. Police said some migrants approached officers in […]
El Paso sees traffic closures due to President Biden’s visit
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At around 12:25 p.m., President Biden arrived to the City of El Paso on Sunday. This means that El Paso will be experiencing some heavy traffic as well as some closures throughout the day. Here’s some traffic closures El Paso is currently experiencing:
KFOX 14
El Paso County leaders ask TxDOT for 'healthier' downtown I-10 project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Monday approved sending a letter to the Texas Department of Transportation to ask the agency to address the "health and safety" of residents while designing the proposed Downtown 10 highway project. "El Paso is an ozone non-attainment area, and I-10...
KFOX 14
El Paso police identify man accused of shooting at officers in high-speed chase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase on Wednesday. Sergio Sanchez Rodriguez, 36, of west El Paso is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a peace officer, evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle.
