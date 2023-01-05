ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

I-95, Glades Road To Close Again In Boca Raton

Know When, How To Avoid… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Major road closures are planned — again — for this week in Boca Raton. Final work continues on the “Diverging Diamond” interchange at Glades and I-95, while express lane expansion and enhancement continues on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Two-car crash causing traffic slowdown in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A two-car crash is affecting traffic in West Palm Beach. The crash occurred at Quadrille Boulevard and Hibiscus Street and is affecting northbound and eastbound traffic on the roads, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. West Palm Beach Fire is on...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopened on I-95 following crash near Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Palm Beach County had four lanes blocked Sunday morning. The accident happened on I-95 North at the 6th Ave South exit. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the off-ramp left lane was blocked and four right lanes were blocked. All...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Turnpike shut down after multi-vehicle crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes if traveling north on the Turnpike. Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike are shutdown near mile marker 138 after a multi-vehicle crash in the area. Traffic is being diverted at the Becker Road exit, according to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for man last seen in December

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a man last seen in December. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said 55-year-old John Joseph Helfrich was last seen on Dec. 30 at around 4 p.m. He was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and brown boots.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $5.9 Million, This Spectacular Florida Home in West Palm Beach Truly Leaves No Stone Unturned, Satisfying The Most Discerning Buyer

200 Murray Road Home in West Palm Beach, Florida for Sale. 200 Murray Road, West Palm Beach, Florida is a spectacular home including full impact windows and doors, a three car garage, chef’s kitchen, pool, gym, spa like master suite with sitting room and terrace, generator, wine cellar, ability to add an elevator, and much more. This Home in West Palm Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 200 Murray Road, please contact Elizabeth Dewoody (Phone: 561-308-0931) at Compass Florida LLC for full support and perfect service.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Car hit by train in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car was hit by a train in Lake Worth. On Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., a driver, blinded by the sun, turned onto the train tracks instead of the I-95 on ramp. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the driver saw...
LAKE WORTH, FL
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

The Archipelago of Sewalls Point Market Report January 2023

The Archipelago of Sewalls Point Market Report January 2023. For January 2023, no homes are available for purchase in the Archipelago of Sewalls Point in Stuart FL. There are also no Archipelago homes currently under contract. In the past 12 months, there has been 3 Archipelago of Sewalls Point sales....
STUART, FL

