Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay, ‘Stranger Things’ Star Says He’s ‘More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

By Joshua Espinoza
Complex
 4 days ago
Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay. The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never." Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was 'We know'."
