Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay, ‘Stranger Things’ Star Says He’s ‘More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

MadMax 57
4d ago
Hey guys I’m straight, please shower me with how amazing I am.
NME
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ has come out as gay
Noah Schnapp – best known for playing Will Byers on Stranger Things – has publicly come out as gay. The actor, 18, came out through a TikTok posted on Thursday (January 5). In it, Schnapp is lip-syncing to a TikTok by user @princessazula0, in which she says: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious – and, quite frankly, will never be that serious. Never.” Schnapp added text above his lip-syncing, which read: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know’.”
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him
Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
Complex
Angela Simmons Says She’s ‘Happier Than I Ever Been’ After Confirming Yo Gotti Relationship
Angela Simmons took a moment to celebrate her relationship with Yo Gotti, proclaiming her happiness a few days after the couple announced they were officially together on Instagram. Simmons and the CMG rap mogul confirmed their rumored partnership with a romantic New Year’s Eve photoshoot, and the daughter of Run-DMC’s...
Kate Winslet Once Said: ‘You Have To Pay Me A Lot Of Money To Work With Jim Again.’ Decades Later, She Talks Reuniting For Avatar Sequels
Kate Winslet once indicated she might never work with James Cameron again, but things are different now.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Actor Taye Diggs and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline
A match made in TikTok heaven? Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones connected via social media and have continued to share their love story online. The All American star revealed he met the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality after he joined TikTok in December 2021. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and […]
I'm Can't Stop Watching This Clip Of Adam Sandler Refusing To Say Brendan Fraser's Name Right Despite Him Correcting The Pronunciation
Adam Sandler is messing with his Airheads co-star and I love it.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
Sadie Sink Opens Up About 'Scary and Sad' Goodbye to Stranger Things as Max's Fate Hangs in Limbo
Season 4 of Stranger Things left on a giant cliffhanger — which leaves the fate of Sadie Sink's character completely unknown Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season 4. The end is nearing for Stranger Things — and Sadie Sink is bracing for a bittersweet goodbye. Sink spoke candidly with Today's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Wednesday morning about the cliffhanger season 4 ending — and what's to come after the Netflix hit's fifth and final season. Like the rest of the world, Sink admittedly doesn't know...
90 Day Fiancé's Asuelu Posted A Video With His Kids, And Now I Have Questions About His Relationship With Kalani And More
The latest update on Kalani and Asuelu has fans questioning their relationship status.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Go Shopping With Her 3 Sons Days Before Christmas: Photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took the actress’ three kids shopping in Malibu on Dec. 21. The couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2022, were joined by Megan’s boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, on the outing. Megan rocked a puffy jacket and bucket hat and was photographed trying to keep the kids under control as photographers snapped some photos. Meanwhile, MGK wore baggy shorts over his pants, along with a puffer jacket and combat boots. He carried several shopping bags in one hand. Megan’s mother was also with the group on their winter outing.
Cast of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' is getting a big payday for the show's final season
The young "Stranger Things" actors have come a long way. They're set to make over $7 million for season five.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Don Cheadle Responds to Claim He "Aunt Viv'd" Terrence Howard
Don Cheadle has come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first played James "Rhodey" Rhodes AKA War Machine in Iron Man 2 and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as voicing the character in What If...? The actor is also expected to return in Secret Invasion before he goes on to star in his own film, Armor Wars. Of course, Cheadle was not the first actor to play Rhodey in the MCU. Terrence Howard originally played the role in Iron Man, but Cheadle doesn't like the accusation that he "Aunt Viv'd" Howard. This, of course, is referring to the recasting of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She Doesn’t Actually Like Waffles, Talks How The Stranger Things Team Accomodated Her On Set
Sounds like the Stranger Things team had to help Millie Bobby Brown out when it came to eating all those waffles.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
Emily Ratajkowski Doesn’t Have Time to Date Men Who “Don’t Know How to Handle” Powerful Women
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t need a man to tell her she’s successful. She just wants a partner who packs some emotional intelligence. But according to her dating experience, that can be too big of an ask for some men. On Tuesday’s episode of the High Low with EmRata podcast,...
