Broward County, FL

cw34.com

PBSO searching for missing woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Authorities say Angela Martin, 38, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 5, and was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 8. Angela was last seen in a pink hooded sweatshirt....
cw34.com

Man shot, killed outside of condo complex in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condo complex on Monday. The West Palm Beach Police Department said at around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting on Presidential Golfview Condominiums on 1720 North Congress. Upon arrival, police said...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Woman's body found on Lauderhill canal embankment

FORT LAUDERDALE --A death investigation was underway after the body of a woman was found Saturday laying on a canal embankment, the Lauderhill Police Department said.Police declined to release the woman's identity, pending notification of her next of kin.According to a written statement, investigators were called to the 6000 block of NW 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p. m. by a man fishing in a nearby canal on a golf course.Police said it appears she had been outside and exposed to the elements "for an extended period of time" but there were no obvious signs of foul play.Investigators said the county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne

The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name. Rescue crews searched...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hearing held for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion’s killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing was held Monday for three of the suspects charged in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion. Last August, another suspect, Robert Allen, accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the killing of the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, in 2018.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

