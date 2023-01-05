Read full article on original website
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
WPBF News 25
Man found dead inside car that crashed in unincorporated West Palm Beach neighborhood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a car in unincorporated West Palm Beach. It happened along North Haverhill Road and Pineaire Lane. Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say the call came in around 2 a.m. Stay...
PBSO: Man Found Dead In Car Possibly Shot To Death
Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash and found a vehicle in some bushes early Monday morning. Inside was the victim, who had gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
cw34.com
PBSO searching for missing woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Authorities say Angela Martin, 38, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 5, and was reported missing by her mother on Jan. 8. Angela was last seen in a pink hooded sweatshirt....
cw34.com
Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle following crash in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Palm Springs. Palm Beach County fire Rescue said at around 2 p.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on 10th Avenue N and Rudolf Road in Palm Springs. Crews said they...
cw34.com
Man shot, killed outside of condo complex in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was shot outside of a condo complex on Monday. The West Palm Beach Police Department said at around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting on Presidential Golfview Condominiums on 1720 North Congress. Upon arrival, police said...
33-year-old man fatally shot at West Palm Beach condo
Multiple West Palm Beach police officers responded to a condominium complex early Monday morning and blocked off part of the area with yellow crime scene tape.
Woman's body found on Lauderhill canal embankment
FORT LAUDERDALE --A death investigation was underway after the body of a woman was found Saturday laying on a canal embankment, the Lauderhill Police Department said.Police declined to release the woman's identity, pending notification of her next of kin.According to a written statement, investigators were called to the 6000 block of NW 44th Street shortly before 2:30 p. m. by a man fishing in a nearby canal on a golf course.Police said it appears she had been outside and exposed to the elements "for an extended period of time" but there were no obvious signs of foul play.Investigators said the county medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman reported missing from Central Broward
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in Central Broward County. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 32-year-old Raceil Thomas was last seen near the 2800 block of Northwest Ninth Place in unincorporated Central Broward, at around 11:30 p.m., Saturday.
cw34.com
RV fire, violent attack, and stolen car: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in videos. Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead. Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an...
WPBF News 25
One boat crash victim airlifted to the hospital, another transported from scene
SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Video above: a look at today's headlines & weather. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a boat crash near the South Bay boat ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. Once on scene, PBCFR met with a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash and helped...
wflx.com
Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne
The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name. Rescue crews searched...
cw34.com
Man ejected from ATV in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Delray Beach. On Jan. 6 at 6 p.m., a 19-year old male was driving an ATV southbound on Seacrest Boulevard. According to Delray Beach Police, as he was crossing Gulfstream Boulevard, the driver...
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
cw34.com
Boat crash in Palm Beach County, one person airlifted to trauma center
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are in the hospital following an early morning boat crash. On Jan. 8 around 7:50 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the South Bay Boat Ramp after receiving reports of an open water incident. A Good Samaritan that...
Missing boater's body recovered in Lake Osborne
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The body of a Delray Beach man who went missing Saturday on Lake Osborne after the boat he was driving flipped several times was recovered Sunday by dive teams from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. An initial investigation found Roger...
NBC Miami
Prolific Miami-Dade Street Racing Organizer, Participant Arrested: Police
A man accused of organizing numerous street races throughout Miami-Dade County is facing charges, along with one of the participants, police said. Eric Andrew Gotay, 31, was arrested Saturday and faces more than 40 counts of facilitating drag racing, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Michael Daniel Trillo, 20, was arrested last...
cw34.com
'It's tearing us down:' Riviera Beach family distraught as daughter, 11, is still missing
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local family is pleading for answers days after an 11-year-old girl went missing. Jaliyah Williams was last seen Thursday morning when her father, Willis Williams, dropped her off at her bus stop in Riviera Beach. She was supposed to be heading to JFK Middle School - but she never made it to class.
Click10.com
Hearing held for suspects in rapper XXXTentacion’s killing
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A hearing was held Monday for three of the suspects charged in the killing of rapper XXXTentacion. Last August, another suspect, Robert Allen, accepted a deal to testify against his three co-defendants in the killing of the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, in 2018.
