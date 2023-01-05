ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie Live

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023

Campbell County 1-8 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-2 Star Valley 6-3 Evanston 3-7 Green River 2-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Glenrock 2-3, 1-0 Buffalo 4-4.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Tuck’s Takes: Pokes’ Effort, Grit is There … Wins Aren’t

LARAMIE -- Looking for a good recipe for disaster?. Wyoming played Saturday without Graham Ike, Hunter Thompson, Noah Reynolds and Kenny Foster. Brendan Wenzel, who drilled all four of his attempts from beyond the arc and tied for the team lead with 14 points, left the game with 15-plus minutes remaining in regulation. An apparent right knee injury ended his afternoon.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

This Weekend In Laramie – First Week Of January

How is everyone's January going? This always happens; the first week of January - and the entire month actually, would feel like it's going by so fast, and then when we get into February, it would feel like it's a whole year. What sorcery is this?. Anyway, sorcery or not,...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Private Citizens Hoping to Build ‘Huge’ Sports Center in Cheyenne

A group of private citizens is working to bring a "huge" indoor sports center to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins announced Friday. Collins says the plan calls for a full-size football field, smaller turf fields, eight basketball/volleyball style courts, an MMA/boxing area, tennis/pickleball courts, a gym/PT area, Little League-size baseball fields, and game areas.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Laughs For A Cause Happening This February

Need a good laugh? You're in it for a treat. Soroptimist of Laramie is inviting you to join them for their annual "Laramie Laughs For A Cause" event happening this February!. Featuring Vinnie Montez to burst your tummy, it will be an evening of comedy, heavy hors d'ouevres, as well as live and silent auctions.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Drops Another Close One, Falls Late to SDSU, 80-75

LARAMIE -- Despite shooting 58 percent against one of the nation’s top defensive outfits in San Diego State, the Wyoming Cowboys fell to the Aztecs 80-75 on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium. It was the second highest field goal percentage against SDSU this season (59 percent by Arizona). SDSU...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Laramie Live

Laramie Moose Lovers, You’re Invited To This One

University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute will be helping in coordinating Winter Moose Day this February 11th, according to a release by the university. Those who like moose and want to try to spot one or maybe more are invited to search for the large mammals by snowshoe or skis. For...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

TRAVEL ALERT: I-80 Closures Continue Between Cheyenne and Laramie

As of 5:30 a.m. today, January 3, I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne remains closed due to winter conditions. Wintery weather will continue to batter Wyoming today. The storm blanketing SE Wyoming in snow and ice on New Year's Day has left much of I-80 and I-25 closed or with travel restrictions in place for the last three days.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie, Bring Your Best Homemade Jerky

CALLING ALL LARAMIE JERKS ... I mean, Jerky lovers, to Bond's Brewing Company's 3rd annual JERK OFF. (No no... nothing wild please let's keep it PG). Bring a batch of your best homemade jerky or any processed meats to get judged. Entry fees go to the winner of each category.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Join Laramie Reproductive Health For A Dessert Auction

Laramie Reproductive Health is inviting the Laramie community to participate in their annual dessert auction, PIE-IN-THE-SKY Dessert Auction. Laramie Reproductive Health is a local non-profit that ensures access to quality, affordable reproductive healthcare services in Laramie. According to a Facebook post by the organization's president of the board of directors,...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Home Brewers Festival In Laramie This February

Oktoberfest is still... a long way to go. But we won't have to wait that long. Join the Laramie Home Brewers Club this February for their Home Brewers Festival. Come and taste the creations of local home brewers while helping raise money for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society. Members of...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Best Spots In Laramie To Wind Down After A Day Of Skiing

Whether it be skiing, snowboarding, sledding, or snowshoeing, after a whole day of being in the mountains, I absolutely appreciate the time to wind down. Especially when you kind of still want to be with the companies you are with, but are too tired to do anything else, just chilling at some of these places would be perfect.
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming & Western Droughts Are Breaking

If the trend continues, and it looks like it will, the West will have a real drought-buster of a winter. As predicted by meteorologists, the trends of the La Nina and El Nino effects are beginning to swap. A natural cycle that has to do with the pacific temperature and...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

