Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
The problem of potholes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the City of Sioux Falls continues to clear the streets of snow, a new problem has emerged. The melting snow has exposed a sea of potholes in Sioux Falls streets. “They’re starting to pop up, just like they typically would every year, but...
KELOLAND TV
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets. Hitting these holes, especially at driving speed,...
KELOLAND TV
An updated look at snowfall predictions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow last week in southeast KELOLAND vaulted the snow totals in and around Sioux Falls. It’s the second week of January and I’m only a little more than a foot away from my prediction for Sioux Falls. While the numbers haven’t changed for others. Here’s a look at where we are at.
KELOLAND TV
Dry pattern continues; No bitter cold for now
The weather pattern this week is looking mostly dry and quiet in large sections of KELOLAND. We have had some patchy fog, including this view from our Eureka LIVE CAM. The snow cover map hasn’t changed much over the weekend. Sioux Falls still has 19″ on the ground.
KELOLAND TV
Man in wheelchair struggles on snowy sidewalks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants to remind homeowners and businesses to make sure they scoop their sidewalks clear of snow. While it may be easy for some of you to get around on unshoveled walks, that’s not the case for everyone. It’s...
KELOLAND TV
Areas of Fog Today; Quiet Through Much of the Week – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 8
Just like Saturday morning, Sunday morning will feature less than ideal visibility across several portions of the area. A dense fog advisory remains in effect for areas shaded in grey (Including Huron, Redfield, Miller, Mitchell, and Chamberlain) until 9 am CST Sunday. Visibility will be below a quarter-mile at times.
kelo.com
Snow alert is over in Sioux Falls; crews continue to remove snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Parking can resume in all zones and on emergency snow routes in Sioux Falls. Keep in mind plows will still be removing snow from the streets. To request additional plowing or sanding on your street, go to siouxfalls.org/report and file a request. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds fire hydrants should be cleared wide enough to walk around, and there should be clear a path from the hydrant to the street. A house fire can double in size each minute it takes emergency responders to shovel out a hydrant.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
KELOLAND TV
As snow days mount, Tea schools utilize ‘virtual days’
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Across South Dakota, many schools have already had a handful of snow days this winter. During the mid-December blizzard, many schools in central South Dakota had three or four snow days. In Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls School District has had three snow days of no school this year.
Sioux Falls could hit 5,000 loads of snow
The storm has passed but cleanup is far from complete.
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
KELOLAND TV
Second Sioux Falls Fazoli’s near opening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fazoli’s, a value fast-food Italian chain, will open its second Sioux Falls location January 12, according to an announcement. The east-side store, located at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway, will join the current location at 4224 W Empire Pl. “Since opening our first Fazoli’s,...
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
KELOLAND TV
9th highest single-day snow depth in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Clean-up from the snow is underway across KELOLAND. Thursday brought a top-ten day in Sioux Falls. This was number nine in the Highest Single Day Snow Depth. On Thursday, at the Sioux Falls Airport, there were 19 inches of snow on the ground. The...
KELOLAND TV
Thousands enjoying snowfall at Great Bear Ski Valley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The recent snow storms have many wishing for the snow to go away. But for people at Great Bear Ski Valley, the snow is just what they have been waiting for. While some people do their best to stay away from the snow…. Snowboarders...
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?
What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
KELOLAND TV
Street crews hard work recognized on Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Back-to-back snowfalls has meant a busy month for Sioux Falls street crews, with many working without breaks since December 10th. Saturday, all that hard work is being recognized. The Table Ministry decided to host a lunch, providing a hot meal, snacks and support. Boss...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police warn residents about phone scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are warning residents about a phone scam impersonating law enforcement. According to authorities, there are reports of a scam call in which someone misrepresents themselves as an employee of the Sioux Falls Police Department and asks the caller to contact a number to resolve a “legal issue.”
amazingmadison.com
Fire destroys Lake County building Saturday
Photo courtesy of Lake County Emergency Management Facebook page. A building in Lake County was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. Lake County Emergency Management reported that the structure fire was reported just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. The fire was in a steel building and shop-house near 463rd Avenue and 241st Street, just a quarter mile south and west of Chester.
KELOLAND TV
‘Snow’ much fun at the Outdoor Campus
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The winter months might not hold the outdoor appeal as the summer, but there’s still ways to get out and have some fun. The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls gave visitors the chance to try out snowshoeing and cross-country skiing for free during their Snow and Go event. Their goal is to help people find ways to enjoy the outdoors, even in the winter.
Comments / 0