Atlantic City, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners

So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
BRICK, NJ
Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey

I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
EDISON, NJ
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!

Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

