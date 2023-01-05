Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Related
New Jersey man gets life behind bars for shooting a woman in the neck and head
A 28-year old Trenton man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering a woman in Willingboro in 2019, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw. Devon Woods and his accomplice, Sam Gore, 28, of Willingboro, were arrested following an early morning...
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Manchester, NJ man charged for trying to stab a woman to death in Brick, NJ
An arrest has been made and charges filed against a Manchester Township man who allegedly stabbed a woman along Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township on Thursday evening. Brick Township Police announced Thursday night that they were investigating a stabbing incident along Cherry Quay Road. It wasn't long after that...
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Three brazen criminals target two Toms River homes as New Jersey motor vehicle thefts spike
Toms River Police are investigating a pair of motor vehicle thefts from the same section of town in the early, early hours of Thursday morning. Three men targeted Brentwood Avenue in the Tallymawr estate section of town as seen on Ring camera footage provided by the homeowner to Toms River Police who have made the videos public.
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ
Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey
I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
There is concern about how this winter is eroding some of New Jersey’s beaches
It's been a roller coaster of a winter season so far from single digit temperatures Christmas weekend to highs in the 50's and 60's to open up 2023, and curious as that may be, comes some concern for how the temps and weather conditions are impacting our Jersey Shore beaches.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!
Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
NJ middle school will be closed because of underground gas leak
OLD BRIDGE — A township middle school will remain closed until at least next week due to a series of underground gas leaks discovered in the building. According to schools Superintendent David Cittadino, classes at Carl Sandburg Middle School will be canceled Monday and Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, classes...
NJ woman injured: Machinery falling from truck crushes her car
HIGH BRIDGE — A 47-year-old Warren County woman is lucky to be alive after a well-drilling machine fell off a flatbed trailer and landed on top of her SUV, according to authorities and reported by NJ.com. High Bridge fire officials, police, and emergency units were dispatched to Bridge Street...
Popular Restaurant Suddenly Closes In Toms River, NJ And We Have Questions
It seems as though this extremely popular Toms River fast-casual restaurant is closed, without warning or explanation and I've got some questions I'd like answered!. It looks as if the closure came out of nowhere because less than two weeks ago I went to pick up a hoagie in the shopping center this place is located in and per usual it was packed!
Chick Fil A Lawrenceville Finally Adds Curbside Delivery
Oh you're going to love this news. One of you're favorite fast food places in Mercer County has finally added time-saving option. The Chick fil A Lawrenceville on Route 1 North, next to Wawa and McDonalds, just kicked off Curbside Delivery service. The announcement was made on Facebook. Yay. I'm...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0