NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: School Testing Request, ‘Kraken' Variant, Alert Levels
As students return from winter break, concerns surrounding a new COVID variant has some asking for more testing. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. CPS Asks Students, Staff to “Please Test For COVID Before Returning to School” Monday. As Chicago...
walls102.com
COVID-19 claims life of child, community level rises in LaSalle County
OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Health Department is reporting that a pediatric child has lost their life to coronavirus, according to the latest COVID-19 update. The health department also reports that the community level in the county is back to medium. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that the CDC is reporting 73 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 65 in the previous week, including LaSalle County.
Unincorporated Gurnee wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, Lake County Sheriff's Office says
Two people were killed after a wrong-way, head-on crash in unincorporated Gurnee Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
wjol.com
Joliet Police Find Woman Shot to Death Inside Car: Identified By Will County Coroner
An investigation is underway after a 24-year old Joliet woman was found deceased inside of a vehicle on Sunday morning. It was at 12:21 am that police were called to an alley in the 1200 block of Clement Street and discovered the body of Maya A. Smith. The Will County Coroner’s Office has told WJOL that Smith appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
CPS urges students to test for COVID before returning to school
CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools officials are recommending students test for COVID-19 before returning to classrooms Monday in their first day back since winter break. The school district sent out a reminder Sunday for students to take a rapid coronavirus test prior to returning to school. Mask wearing is also "strongly encouraged."
fox32chicago.com
No suspect in custody after woman found shot to death in car in Joliet, toddler in backseat unharmed
JOLIET, Ill. - There was a tragic scene in Joliet early Sunday. Maya Smith, 24, was found just after midnight. Neighbors called in a parking complaint in an alley near Clement Street and Ingalls Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Smith with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of...
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown
The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.
Man Shot and Killed Outside Gary Fitness Center
Police in Gary, Indiana, are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday afternoon outside a fitness center, authorities said. At around 12:29 p.m. Gary police officers were called to the area of 400 block of Massachusetts Street, near the Hudson Campbell Sports and Fitness Center, for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, according to police. He was later pronounced dead by the Lake County Coroner's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man found pinned in farming equipment critically injured: sheriff
BIG ROCK, Ill. - A Kane County man was critically injured after becoming pinned in farming equipment in Big Rock Friday afternoon. Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious injury accident in the 45w600 block of Wheeler Road around 4:50 p.m. and found a man, 40, stuck in farming equipment.
State’s attorney’s office reviewing after Highland Park parade shooter prank-called news reporter from Lake County Jail
Sheriff’s officials confirmed that the Highland Park parade shooter recently prank-called a news reporter from the jail and said the matter has been referred to the state’s attorney’s office. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a […]
Brown's Chicken massacre: 30 years later, investigator reflects on tech advances that solved case
It happened three decades ago Sunday, and is one of the most shocking massacres in Illinois history. Now, investigators and state police are speaking about the progress made since tracking down the killers who brought seven lives to a cruel and callous.
classichits106.com
Fourteen-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Will County
CRETE TOWNSHIP – A fourteen-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in Will County. The Will County Sheriff’s Office say that on December 30th they were called to unincorporated Crete Township for a shooting that took the life of an Indiana man. According to investigators, the victim, 25-year old Chaves Bradley, reportedly met the teen to sell him a large quantity of marijuana. The teen then allegedly began firing at Bradley’s vehicle. Will County officials say seven spent .40 caliber shell casing were recovered and Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday a search warrant of a home in the 26300 block of Greenwood Avenue yielded a firearm. The fourteen-year-old suspect and his parents were transported to the Will County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for further questioning. Will County authorities say the firearm was later discovered to be stolen from a residence in Naperville. The teen is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun, and possession of a firearm without requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID).
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, 4 teens among 12 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO - A person was killed and at least 11 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Friday night, a man was fatally shot in West Englewood. The 29-year-old was inside a home about 9:10 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Throop Street when another person pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, Chicago police said. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
WCIA
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion
ZION, Ill. - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion. The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.
fox32chicago.com
Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 6, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (January 6, 2023) – Currently the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting a total of 3,981,275 cases, including 35,814 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Thursday night, 1,766 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the...
Body found along Chicago shoreline identified as Gary man
Detectives are investigating the victim's cause of death.
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
